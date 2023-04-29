THROUGH APRIL 28

Tampa Bay2252.8027605241.01767775
Houston14123.1626306233.22049782
N.Y. Yankees15123.3927315239.01919790
Minnesota16113.5227208240.220010194
Texas15113.6226104229.019710492
Seattle11153.7026218235.221011097
Cleveland13133.88261011236.1224110102
Toronto1793.93263011229.0198108100
L.A. Angels14134.00273010238.2209123106
Baltimore1784.1825307223.2206108104
Detroit9154.8124105215.0190120115
Boston13145.1327007237.0241143135
Kansas City6215.5027004235.2246150144
Chicago White Sox7205.6527103234.1253162147
Oakland5228.0527003236.0284223211
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay17138322409
Houston24127312517
N.Y. Yankees26168302608
Minnesota2776602689
Texas21117432319
Seattle2088182347
Cleveland23773220117
Toronto31117622433
L.A. Angels282498622914
Baltimore271081422611
Detroit35117211938
Boston381882022810
Kansas City39118802267
Chicago White Sox392011622599
Oakland4823138419519

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

