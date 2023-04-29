THROUGH APRIL 28
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|22
|5
|2.80
|27
|6
|0
|5
|241.0
|176
|77
|75
|Houston
|14
|12
|3.16
|26
|3
|0
|6
|233.2
|204
|97
|82
|N.Y. Yankees
|15
|12
|3.39
|27
|3
|1
|5
|239.0
|191
|97
|90
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|3.52
|27
|2
|0
|8
|240.2
|200
|101
|94
|Texas
|15
|11
|3.62
|26
|1
|0
|4
|229.0
|197
|104
|92
|Seattle
|11
|15
|3.70
|26
|2
|1
|8
|235.2
|210
|110
|97
|Cleveland
|13
|13
|3.88
|26
|1
|0
|11
|236.1
|224
|110
|102
|Toronto
|17
|9
|3.93
|26
|3
|0
|11
|229.0
|198
|108
|100
|L.A. Angels
|14
|13
|4.00
|27
|3
|0
|10
|238.2
|209
|123
|106
|Baltimore
|17
|8
|4.18
|25
|3
|0
|7
|223.2
|206
|108
|104
|Detroit
|9
|15
|4.81
|24
|1
|0
|5
|215.0
|190
|120
|115
|Boston
|13
|14
|5.13
|27
|0
|0
|7
|237.0
|241
|143
|135
|Kansas City
|6
|21
|5.50
|27
|0
|0
|4
|235.2
|246
|150
|144
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|20
|5.65
|27
|1
|0
|3
|234.1
|253
|162
|147
|Oakland
|5
|22
|8.05
|27
|0
|0
|3
|236.0
|284
|223
|211
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|17
|13
|83
|2
|240
|9
|Houston
|24
|12
|73
|1
|251
|7
|N.Y. Yankees
|26
|16
|83
|0
|260
|8
|Minnesota
|27
|7
|66
|0
|268
|9
|Texas
|21
|11
|74
|3
|231
|9
|Seattle
|20
|8
|81
|8
|234
|7
|Cleveland
|23
|7
|73
|2
|201
|17
|Toronto
|31
|11
|76
|2
|243
|3
|L.A. Angels
|28
|24
|98
|6
|229
|14
|Baltimore
|27
|10
|81
|4
|226
|11
|Detroit
|35
|11
|72
|1
|193
|8
|Boston
|38
|18
|82
|0
|228
|10
|Kansas City
|39
|11
|88
|0
|226
|7
|Chicago White Sox
|39
|20
|116
|2
|259
|9
|Oakland
|48
|23
|138
|4
|195
|19
