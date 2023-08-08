THROUGH AUGUST 7

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Toronto64503.77114111401018.2937461427
Houston64493.7811362351008.2912473424
Tampa Bay68463.79114110301006.2867446424
Seattle60523.80112102301002.1895464423
Cleveland54593.83113111321009.1925464429
Minnesota60543.8311482261020.1892457434
N.Y. Yankees58553.9511362321006.2872485442
Baltimore70424.0411260361004.0932479451
Texas67464.101139323998.2904481455
Boston58544.361122031989.0978519479
L.A. Angels56584.4511471331010.0954550499
Detroit49634.541129025998.2949548504
Chicago White Sox46684.5811450211010.0945559514
Kansas City36785.211145117992.01009608574
Oakland32815.821132019992.01033679642
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1405234916107729
Houston134563786102629
Tampa Bay119423298101944
Seattle1243328814102631
Cleveland11635359589840
Minnesota1314131015108832
N.Y. Yankees14161371399735
Baltimore1254535011102148
Texas125393301092127
Boston142543251295737
L.A. Angels1456142631104446
Detroit13437317794137
Chicago White Sox1575944410106940
Kansas City13945392688444
Oakland154704822090948

