THROUGH AUGUST 7
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|64
|50
|3.77
|114
|11
|1
|40
|1018.2
|937
|461
|427
|Houston
|64
|49
|3.78
|113
|6
|2
|35
|1008.2
|912
|473
|424
|Tampa Bay
|68
|46
|3.79
|114
|11
|0
|30
|1006.2
|867
|446
|424
|Seattle
|60
|52
|3.80
|112
|10
|2
|30
|1002.1
|895
|464
|423
|Cleveland
|54
|59
|3.83
|113
|11
|1
|32
|1009.1
|925
|464
|429
|Minnesota
|60
|54
|3.83
|114
|8
|2
|26
|1020.1
|892
|457
|434
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|55
|3.95
|113
|6
|2
|32
|1006.2
|872
|485
|442
|Baltimore
|70
|42
|4.04
|112
|6
|0
|36
|1004.0
|932
|479
|451
|Texas
|67
|46
|4.10
|113
|9
|3
|23
|998.2
|904
|481
|455
|Boston
|58
|54
|4.36
|112
|2
|0
|31
|989.0
|978
|519
|479
|L.A. Angels
|56
|58
|4.45
|114
|7
|1
|33
|1010.0
|954
|550
|499
|Detroit
|49
|63
|4.54
|112
|9
|0
|25
|998.2
|949
|548
|504
|Chicago White Sox
|46
|68
|4.58
|114
|5
|0
|21
|1010.0
|945
|559
|514
|Kansas City
|36
|78
|5.21
|114
|5
|1
|17
|992.0
|1009
|608
|574
|Oakland
|32
|81
|5.82
|113
|2
|0
|19
|992.0
|1033
|679
|642
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|140
|52
|349
|16
|1077
|29
|Houston
|134
|56
|378
|6
|1026
|29
|Tampa Bay
|119
|42
|329
|8
|1019
|44
|Seattle
|124
|33
|288
|14
|1026
|31
|Cleveland
|116
|35
|359
|5
|898
|40
|Minnesota
|131
|41
|310
|15
|1088
|32
|N.Y. Yankees
|141
|61
|371
|3
|997
|35
|Baltimore
|125
|45
|350
|11
|1021
|48
|Texas
|125
|39
|330
|10
|921
|27
|Boston
|142
|54
|325
|12
|957
|37
|L.A. Angels
|145
|61
|426
|31
|1044
|46
|Detroit
|134
|37
|317
|7
|941
|37
|Chicago White Sox
|157
|59
|444
|10
|1069
|40
|Kansas City
|139
|45
|392
|6
|884
|44
|Oakland
|154
|70
|482
|20
|909
|48
