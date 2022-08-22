THROUGH AUGUST 21

Houston78453.08123122361089.2866414373
N.Y. Yankees74483.35122140351095.2890429408
Tampa Bay65553.3512070351068.2927460398
Seattle66563.6712260301087.0975475443
Cleveland64563.7512071321064.1954491444
Toronto65553.8612070331065.0996505457
L.A. Angels52693.88121142261072.2942508463
Baltimore63583.92121100341069.21052509466
Minnesota62573.95119120231057.0960502464
Chicago White Sox62593.98121131381080.01016538477
Detroit47763.9812370281071.2998533474
Texas55664.0112191281077.0970534480
Oakland45774.3012260281071.21015554512
Boston60624.4512283271087.01044585537
Kansas City49744.6512370261077.11119616557
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston104553545109644
N.Y. Yankees1204732810109831
Tampa Bay125562878103742
Seattle1464234918103941
Cleveland1264532910100243
Toronto139543168101822
L.A. Angels1274539913103649
Baltimore13447325592633
Minnesota14140351799236
Chicago White Sox1292941013108245
Detroit11241379889238
Texas126554311299051
Oakland142473872789849
Boston1345938614102241
Kansas City134444591190268

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

