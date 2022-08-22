THROUGH AUGUST 21
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|78
|45
|3.08
|123
|12
|2
|36
|1089.2
|866
|414
|373
|N.Y. Yankees
|74
|48
|3.35
|122
|14
|0
|35
|1095.2
|890
|429
|408
|Tampa Bay
|65
|55
|3.35
|120
|7
|0
|35
|1068.2
|927
|460
|398
|Seattle
|66
|56
|3.67
|122
|6
|0
|30
|1087.0
|975
|475
|443
|Cleveland
|64
|56
|3.75
|120
|7
|1
|32
|1064.1
|954
|491
|444
|Toronto
|65
|55
|3.86
|120
|7
|0
|33
|1065.0
|996
|505
|457
|L.A. Angels
|52
|69
|3.88
|121
|14
|2
|26
|1072.2
|942
|508
|463
|Baltimore
|63
|58
|3.92
|121
|10
|0
|34
|1069.2
|1052
|509
|466
|Minnesota
|62
|57
|3.95
|119
|12
|0
|23
|1057.0
|960
|502
|464
|Chicago White Sox
|62
|59
|3.98
|121
|13
|1
|38
|1080.0
|1016
|538
|477
|Detroit
|47
|76
|3.98
|123
|7
|0
|28
|1071.2
|998
|533
|474
|Texas
|55
|66
|4.01
|121
|9
|1
|28
|1077.0
|970
|534
|480
|Oakland
|45
|77
|4.30
|122
|6
|0
|28
|1071.2
|1015
|554
|512
|Boston
|60
|62
|4.45
|122
|8
|3
|27
|1087.0
|1044
|585
|537
|Kansas City
|49
|74
|4.65
|123
|7
|0
|26
|1077.1
|1119
|616
|557
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|104
|55
|354
|5
|1096
|44
|N.Y. Yankees
|120
|47
|328
|10
|1098
|31
|Tampa Bay
|125
|56
|287
|8
|1037
|42
|Seattle
|146
|42
|349
|18
|1039
|41
|Cleveland
|126
|45
|329
|10
|1002
|43
|Toronto
|139
|54
|316
|8
|1018
|22
|L.A. Angels
|127
|45
|399
|13
|1036
|49
|Baltimore
|134
|47
|325
|5
|926
|33
|Minnesota
|141
|40
|351
|7
|992
|36
|Chicago White Sox
|129
|29
|410
|13
|1082
|45
|Detroit
|112
|41
|379
|8
|892
|38
|Texas
|126
|55
|431
|12
|990
|51
|Oakland
|142
|47
|387
|27
|898
|49
|Boston
|134
|59
|386
|14
|1022
|41
|Kansas City
|134
|44
|459
|11
|902
|68
