THROUGH JULY 22
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|62
|32
|2.98
|94
|10
|2
|28
|833.2
|648
|314
|276
|N.Y. Yankees
|65
|30
|3.16
|95
|12
|0
|32
|855.2
|685
|314
|300
|Tampa Bay
|52
|41
|3.37
|93
|5
|0
|27
|830.2
|720
|362
|311
|Seattle
|51
|43
|3.54
|94
|5
|0
|23
|835.2
|744
|354
|329
|Cleveland
|47
|44
|3.85
|91
|5
|1
|22
|806.1
|731
|388
|345
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|3.92
|94
|9
|0
|20
|833.1
|761
|393
|363
|Toronto
|51
|43
|3.97
|94
|6
|0
|26
|835.0
|790
|409
|368
|Baltimore
|46
|47
|3.97
|93
|8
|0
|25
|822.2
|800
|400
|363
|L.A. Angels
|39
|54
|4.00
|93
|10
|1
|21
|820.2
|729
|401
|365
|Chicago White Sox
|46
|47
|4.02
|93
|11
|0
|26
|835.0
|775
|428
|373
|Texas
|42
|50
|4.07
|92
|6
|1
|21
|821.1
|758
|412
|371
|Detroit
|38
|56
|4.12
|94
|6
|0
|23
|817.0
|756
|407
|374
|Boston
|48
|46
|4.28
|94
|7
|3
|19
|838.1
|782
|440
|399
|Oakland
|34
|62
|4.30
|96
|6
|0
|21
|841.1
|791
|435
|402
|Kansas City
|36
|57
|4.81
|93
|5
|0
|21
|817.0
|848
|476
|437
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|82
|42
|275
|3
|839
|33
|N.Y. Yankees
|92
|38
|242
|8
|870
|24
|Tampa Bay
|105
|41
|231
|7
|808
|36
|Seattle
|117
|29
|263
|14
|791
|27
|Cleveland
|100
|38
|265
|9
|747
|32
|Minnesota
|112
|32
|275
|4
|752
|28
|Toronto
|112
|40
|245
|7
|797
|19
|Baltimore
|101
|40
|259
|4
|696
|27
|L.A. Angels
|104
|33
|297
|9
|788
|36
|Chicago White Sox
|101
|24
|334
|11
|855
|36
|Texas
|95
|43
|319
|9
|751
|36
|Detroit
|92
|26
|282
|7
|698
|29
|Boston
|105
|48
|304
|9
|803
|35
|Oakland
|105
|37
|310
|19
|728
|39
|Kansas City
|98
|37
|362
|8
|677
|56
