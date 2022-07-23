THROUGH JULY 22

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston62322.989410228833.2648314276
N.Y. Yankees65303.169512032855.2685314300
Tampa Bay52413.37935027830.2720362311
Seattle51433.54945023835.2744354329
Cleveland47443.85915122806.1731388345
Minnesota50443.92949020833.1761393363
Toronto51433.97946026835.0790409368
Baltimore46473.97938025822.2800400363
L.A. Angels39544.009310121820.2729401365
Chicago White Sox46474.029311026835.0775428373
Texas42504.07926121821.1758412371
Detroit38564.12946023817.0756407374
Boston48464.28947319838.1782440399
Oakland34624.30966021841.1791435402
Kansas City36574.81935021817.0848476437
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston8242275383933
N.Y. Yankees9238242887024
Tampa Bay10541231780836
Seattle117292631479127
Cleveland10038265974732
Minnesota11232275475228
Toronto11240245779719
Baltimore10140259469627
L.A. Angels10433297978836
Chicago White Sox101243341185536
Texas9543319975136
Detroit9226282769829
Boston10548304980335
Oakland105373101972839
Kansas City9837362867756

