THROUGH APRIL 30

Tampa Bay2363.1029605258.21989289
Houston15133.2228307251.222110690
Texas17113.4328214247.020810694
Minnesota17123.4829209258.2216108100
Seattle12163.6028219254.2227119102
N.Y. Yankees15143.7829315255.0207114107
L.A. Angels15143.87294011255.2217130110
Toronto18103.90284011249.0211118108
Cleveland13154.04281011253.2249125114
Baltimore1994.2228309249.2234122117
Detroit10174.8027106242.0219135129
Boston15144.9929007256.0259151142
Kansas City7225.4929005252.2263160154
Chicago White Sox8215.9629103252.1277183167
Oakland6237.7229003254.0305230218
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay191688225211
Houston28137912709
Texas21117732459
Minnesota27776128510
Seattle2188792497
N.Y. Yankees31179402778
L.A. Angels2825107625014
Toronto35128322733
Cleveland26782221517
Baltimore301189426312
Detroit40118112119
Boston401986024510
Kansas City411397024710
Chicago White Sox482212422859
Oakland5024145521419

