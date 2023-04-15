THROUGH APRIL 14

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay1312.4514403125.0893634
Minnesota1042.5014205126.0873735
N.Y. Yankees863.4114204124.01024847
L.A. Angels763.5213204115.01005445
Seattle683.7814104128.21176454
Texas853.8013002116.01065549
Houston683.9114102126.21255955
Cleveland864.0614106130.21146559
Toronto954.5714107124.01187063
Kansas City4104.6914002124.21296865
Boston685.2414003122.01307671
Baltimore865.3114104123.21287673
Chicago White Sox595.8014002121.01288378
Detroit495.9613002116.11218177
Oakland3118.3414001122.0139118113
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay743801283
Minnesota1612901462
N.Y. Yankees1384601348
L.A. Angels11114121076
Seattle1025871206
Texas1213831313
Houston1574411316
Cleveland12541111913
Toronto2264721242
Kansas City1934101243
Boston2274901293
Baltimore1974001209
Chicago White Sox20126401424
Detroit238451915
Oakland2613774998

