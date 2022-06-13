THROUGH JUNE 12
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|44
|16
|2.85
|60
|9
|0
|22
|542.1
|432
|180
|172
|Houston
|37
|23
|3.03
|60
|7
|1
|16
|529.1
|427
|205
|178
|Tampa Bay
|35
|25
|3.26
|60
|5
|0
|18
|539.0
|459
|233
|195
|Toronto
|35
|24
|3.59
|59
|6
|0
|21
|521.1
|478
|229
|208
|Boston
|32
|29
|3.61
|61
|6
|3
|12
|545.1
|461
|244
|219
|Cleveland
|29
|27
|3.66
|56
|2
|0
|12
|494.0
|414
|227
|201
|Detroit
|24
|35
|3.72
|59
|6
|0
|16
|516.0
|443
|235
|213
|Minnesota
|35
|27
|3.88
|62
|5
|0
|15
|548.0
|504
|253
|236
|Texas
|28
|31
|3.90
|59
|3
|1
|14
|526.2
|471
|253
|228
|L.A. Angels
|29
|33
|3.92
|62
|7
|1
|15
|548.1
|482
|263
|239
|Seattle
|27
|33
|4.07
|60
|2
|0
|11
|526.2
|482
|259
|238
|Chicago White Sox
|27
|31
|4.14
|58
|5
|0
|20
|522.0
|492
|283
|240
|Baltimore
|26
|35
|4.22
|61
|4
|0
|12
|541.1
|539
|284
|254
|Oakland
|21
|41
|4.38
|62
|4
|0
|13
|544.1
|528
|284
|265
|Kansas City
|20
|39
|5.18
|59
|4
|0
|10
|518.0
|552
|317
|298
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|48
|23
|144
|4
|549
|17
|Houston
|52
|30
|172
|1
|495
|19
|Tampa Bay
|65
|23
|153
|5
|521
|26
|Toronto
|56
|20
|148
|2
|484
|11
|Boston
|67
|27
|179
|7
|531
|23
|Cleveland
|62
|25
|158
|4
|463
|20
|Detroit
|59
|11
|173
|3
|458
|15
|Minnesota
|71
|19
|184
|2
|515
|19
|Texas
|57
|26
|211
|6
|505
|23
|L.A. Angels
|67
|21
|192
|7
|486
|23
|Seattle
|82
|21
|182
|6
|493
|16
|Chicago White Sox
|62
|14
|235
|9
|548
|29
|Baltimore
|69
|28
|187
|4
|421
|17
|Oakland
|65
|24
|190
|15
|465
|21
|Kansas City
|66
|21
|233
|7
|410
|31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.