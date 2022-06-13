THROUGH JUNE 12

N.Y. Yankees44162.85609022542.1432180172
Houston37233.03607116529.1427205178
Tampa Bay35253.26605018539.0459233195
Toronto35243.59596021521.1478229208
Boston32293.61616312545.1461244219
Cleveland29273.66562012494.0414227201
Detroit24353.72596016516.0443235213
Minnesota35273.88625015548.0504253236
Texas28313.90593114526.2471253228
L.A. Angels29333.92627115548.1482263239
Seattle27334.07602011526.2482259238
Chicago White Sox27314.14585020522.0492283240
Baltimore26354.22614012541.1539284254
Oakland21414.38624013544.1528284265
Kansas City20395.18594010518.0552317298
N.Y. Yankees4823144454917
Houston5230172149519
Tampa Bay6523153552126
Toronto5620148248411
Boston6727179753123
Cleveland6225158446320
Detroit5911173345815
Minnesota7119184251519
Texas5726211650523
L.A. Angels6721192748623
Seattle8221182649316
Chicago White Sox6214235954829
Baltimore6928187442117
Oakland65241901546521
Kansas City6621233741031

