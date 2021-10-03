THROUGH OCTOBER 2
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|100
|61
|3.68
|161
|13
|1
|42
|1447.1
|1260
|650
|592
|Chicago White Sox
|93
|68
|3.72
|161
|13
|4
|43
|1394.1
|1196
|631
|576
|Houston
|94
|67
|3.75
|161
|8
|2
|34
|1436.0
|1222
|652
|598
|N.Y. Yankees
|91
|70
|3.76
|161
|12
|3
|47
|1426.1
|1238
|669
|596
|Toronto
|90
|71
|3.91
|161
|14
|1
|34
|1396.1
|1244
|659
|606
|Oakland
|86
|75
|4.00
|161
|11
|3
|39
|1424.2
|1350
|680
|633
|Boston
|91
|70
|4.25
|161
|7
|0
|48
|1410.0
|1402
|744
|666
|Seattle
|90
|71
|4.29
|161
|10
|1
|51
|1431.1
|1346
|741
|682
|Detroit
|76
|85
|4.33
|161
|7
|2
|41
|1410.2
|1362
|754
|679
|Cleveland
|79
|82
|4.37
|161
|8
|0
|39
|1399.0
|1277
|727
|679
|Kansas City
|74
|87
|4.63
|161
|7
|1
|37
|1408.1
|1366
|781
|725
|L.A. Angels
|76
|85
|4.70
|161
|4
|1
|39
|1412.2
|1364
|801
|738
|Texas
|60
|101
|4.78
|161
|3
|0
|31
|1415.1
|1395
|809
|752
|Minnesota
|72
|89
|4.85
|161
|9
|1
|41
|1410.1
|1383
|831
|760
|Baltimore
|52
|109
|5.80
|161
|5
|1
|26
|1394.0
|1506
|944
|898
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|184
|54
|434
|27
|1473
|64
|Chicago White Sox
|181
|51
|482
|16
|1575
|82
|Houston
|183
|69
|548
|12
|1450
|72
|N.Y. Yankees
|196
|56
|488
|10
|1560
|84
|Toronto
|208
|73
|471
|10
|1457
|53
|Oakland
|187
|64
|436
|11
|1326
|63
|Boston
|176
|79
|540
|29
|1514
|63
|Seattle
|195
|69
|478
|21
|1316
|58
|Detroit
|198
|82
|567
|10
|1253
|80
|Cleveland
|216
|59
|521
|12
|1384
|52
|Kansas City
|187
|62
|590
|16
|1332
|86
|L.A. Angels
|188
|76
|589
|18
|1442
|55
|Texas
|231
|60
|510
|11
|1231
|66
|Minnesota
|239
|61
|482
|13
|1303
|47
|Baltimore
|254
|66
|559
|12
|1230
|87