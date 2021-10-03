THROUGH OCTOBER 2

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay100613.68161131421447.11260650592
Chicago White Sox93683.72161134431394.11196631576
Houston94673.7516182341436.01222652598
N.Y. Yankees91703.76161123471426.11238669596
Toronto90713.91161141341396.11244659606
Oakland86754.00161113391424.21350680633
Boston91704.2516170481410.01402744666
Seattle90714.29161101511431.11346741682
Detroit76854.3316172411410.21362754679
Cleveland79824.3716180391399.01277727679
Kansas City74874.6316171371408.11366781725
L.A. Angels76854.7016141391412.21364801738
Texas601014.7816130311415.11395809752
Minnesota72894.8516191411410.11383831760
Baltimore521095.8016151261394.01506944898
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay1845443427147364
Chicago White Sox1815148216157582
Houston1836954812145072
N.Y. Yankees1965648810156084
Toronto2087347110145753
Oakland1876443611132663
Boston1767954029151463
Seattle1956947821131658
Detroit1988256710125380
Cleveland2165952112138452
Kansas City1876259016133286
L.A. Angels1887658918144255
Texas2316051011123166
Minnesota2396148213130347
Baltimore2546655912123087

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you