THROUGH JULY 15
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|60
|35
|3.65
|95
|9
|0
|26
|841.0
|712
|360
|341
|Minnesota
|47
|46
|3.72
|93
|8
|2
|20
|832.0
|710
|364
|344
|Houston
|51
|42
|3.73
|93
|5
|1
|27
|832.2
|761
|386
|345
|Seattle
|45
|46
|3.76
|91
|7
|2
|20
|813.0
|720
|379
|340
|Toronto
|52
|41
|3.81
|93
|10
|1
|32
|827.2
|761
|380
|350
|N.Y. Yankees
|50
|43
|3.82
|93
|6
|2
|27
|829.0
|727
|390
|352
|Cleveland
|45
|47
|3.89
|92
|8
|1
|28
|826.1
|770
|386
|357
|Texas
|54
|39
|3.97
|93
|7
|3
|17
|823.1
|736
|387
|363
|Baltimore
|56
|35
|4.14
|91
|4
|0
|29
|817.1
|785
|401
|376
|Boston
|49
|44
|4.38
|93
|1
|0
|27
|822.0
|806
|437
|400
|Detroit
|41
|50
|4.41
|91
|7
|0
|19
|813.2
|751
|436
|399
|L.A. Angels
|46
|47
|4.51
|93
|6
|0
|29
|821.0
|779
|453
|411
|Chicago White Sox
|39
|55
|4.59
|94
|4
|0
|18
|835.1
|779
|463
|426
|Kansas City
|26
|67
|5.27
|93
|4
|1
|13
|808.1
|832
|502
|473
|Oakland
|25
|69
|6.08
|94
|1
|0
|14
|827.0
|886
|592
|559
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|97
|41
|293
|7
|843
|36
|Minnesota
|97
|27
|265
|15
|892
|23
|Houston
|106
|43
|290
|5
|869
|24
|Seattle
|94
|23
|232
|11
|805
|25
|Toronto
|118
|36
|268
|8
|886
|22
|N.Y. Yankees
|103
|51
|303
|1
|802
|28
|Cleveland
|95
|29
|283
|4
|726
|36
|Texas
|100
|34
|262
|9
|745
|20
|Baltimore
|108
|34
|277
|11
|835
|35
|Boston
|121
|40
|266
|7
|789
|31
|Detroit
|111
|31
|262
|6
|770
|31
|L.A. Angels
|108
|54
|347
|22
|822
|42
|Chicago White Sox
|129
|47
|364
|7
|901
|31
|Kansas City
|109
|31
|337
|4
|741
|42
|Oakland
|133
|61
|410
|18
|749
|43
