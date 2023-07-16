THROUGH JULY 15

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay60353.65959026841.0712360341
Minnesota47463.72938220832.0710364344
Houston51423.73935127832.2761386345
Seattle45463.76917220813.0720379340
Toronto52413.819310132827.2761380350
N.Y. Yankees50433.82936227829.0727390352
Cleveland45473.89928128826.1770386357
Texas54393.97937317823.1736387363
Baltimore56354.14914029817.1785401376
Boston49444.38931027822.0806437400
Detroit41504.41917019813.2751436399
L.A. Angels46474.51936029821.0779453411
Chicago White Sox39554.59944018835.1779463426
Kansas City26675.27934113808.1832502473
Oakland25696.08941014827.0886592559
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay9741293784336
Minnesota97272651589223
Houston10643290586924
Seattle94232321180525
Toronto11836268888622
N.Y. Yankees10351303180228
Cleveland9529283472636
Texas10034262974520
Baltimore108342771183535
Boston12140266778931
Detroit11131262677031
L.A. Angels108543472282242
Chicago White Sox12947364790131
Kansas City10931337474142
Oakland133614101874943

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

