THROUGH APRIL 8
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|8
|0
|2.12
|8
|2
|0
|0
|72.0
|55
|18
|17
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|2.28
|8
|2
|0
|3
|71.0
|46
|19
|18
|N.Y. Yankees
|5
|3
|2.79
|8
|2
|0
|2
|71.0
|59
|22
|22
|Seattle
|4
|5
|3.18
|9
|1
|0
|3
|82.0
|70
|35
|29
|L.A. Angels
|5
|3
|3.47
|8
|1
|0
|2
|70.0
|61
|29
|27
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|3.78
|9
|0
|0
|2
|81.0
|88
|35
|34
|Texas
|4
|4
|3.86
|8
|0
|0
|2
|70.0
|64
|34
|30
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|4.03
|9
|1
|0
|4
|82.2
|71
|39
|37
|Houston
|3
|6
|4.37
|9
|0
|0
|2
|82.1
|96
|43
|40
|Toronto
|5
|4
|4.79
|9
|1
|0
|5
|77.0
|78
|47
|41
|Baltimore
|4
|4
|5.30
|8
|1
|0
|3
|69.2
|69
|44
|41
|Boston
|4
|4
|5.38
|8
|0
|0
|1
|72.0
|73
|46
|43
|Oakland
|2
|6
|7.00
|8
|0
|0
|1
|72.0
|78
|61
|56
|Detroit
|2
|6
|7.20
|8
|0
|0
|1
|70.0
|76
|58
|56
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|5
|7.38
|9
|0
|0
|1
|78.0
|96
|66
|64
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|19
|0
|70
|1
|Minnesota
|7
|1
|19
|0
|91
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|5
|5
|22
|0
|90
|5
|Seattle
|6
|1
|40
|2
|79
|4
|L.A. Angels
|9
|5
|23
|1
|70
|3
|Kansas City
|8
|1
|26
|0
|78
|2
|Texas
|7
|1
|22
|1
|79
|2
|Cleveland
|8
|3
|25
|0
|77
|8
|Houston
|10
|4
|25
|1
|88
|6
|Toronto
|13
|3
|29
|1
|70
|2
|Baltimore
|10
|5
|22
|0
|64
|7
|Boston
|14
|4
|35
|0
|72
|2
|Oakland
|14
|6
|39
|3
|54
|7
|Detroit
|15
|5
|32
|1
|46
|3
|Chicago White Sox
|18
|8
|46
|0
|86
|4
