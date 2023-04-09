THROUGH APRIL 8

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay802.12820072.0551817
Minnesota622.28820371.0461918
N.Y. Yankees532.79820271.0592222
Seattle453.18910382.0703529
L.A. Angels533.47810270.0612927
Kansas City363.78900281.0883534
Texas443.86800270.0643430
Cleveland544.03910482.2713937
Houston364.37900282.1964340
Toronto544.79910577.0784741
Baltimore445.30810369.2694441
Boston445.38800172.0734643
Oakland267.00800172.0786156
Detroit267.20800170.0765856
Chicago White Sox457.38900178.0966664
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay43190701
Minnesota71190911
N.Y. Yankees55220905
Seattle61402794
L.A. Angels95231703
Kansas City81260782
Texas71221792
Cleveland83250778
Houston104251886
Toronto133291702
Baltimore105220647
Boston144350722
Oakland146393547
Detroit155321463
Chicago White Sox188460864

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you