THROUGH AUGUST 15

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Toronto67543.68121121421079.2976482441
Seattle64553.72119112321067.2948488441
Cleveland58623.76120131351071.0985485448
Houston69523.7812162371078.2966504453
Tampa Bay72503.88122110321077.2945490465
Minnesota63583.8912192281079.1964492466
Texas72483.98120103241061.1946494469
N.Y. Yankees60604.0612062321065.0935526480
Baltimore74464.1212070391076.01002521492
Boston63564.3211930361052.01034546505
Detroit53664.46119110281058.21000571525
L.A. Angels59624.5812171361069.01023598544
Chicago White Sox48724.5812050231065.0994588542
Kansas City39825.2012152171054.01071646609
Oakland33875.8012030201050.21107717677
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1445236418113429
Seattle1293330814108632
Cleveland12039376596343
Houston146563946108629
Tampa Bay129443478108048
Minnesota1404532715115636
Texas132393401198930
N.Y. Yankees149653953105837
Baltimore1354937912108950
Boston1545834013103138
Detroit14140342899638
L.A. Angels1536346332110252
Chicago White Sox1646147612112943
Kansas City14953416793445
Oakland163755172096649

