THROUGH AUGUST 15
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|67
|54
|3.68
|121
|12
|1
|42
|1079.2
|976
|482
|441
|Seattle
|64
|55
|3.72
|119
|11
|2
|32
|1067.2
|948
|488
|441
|Cleveland
|58
|62
|3.76
|120
|13
|1
|35
|1071.0
|985
|485
|448
|Houston
|69
|52
|3.78
|121
|6
|2
|37
|1078.2
|966
|504
|453
|Tampa Bay
|72
|50
|3.88
|122
|11
|0
|32
|1077.2
|945
|490
|465
|Minnesota
|63
|58
|3.89
|121
|9
|2
|28
|1079.1
|964
|492
|466
|Texas
|72
|48
|3.98
|120
|10
|3
|24
|1061.1
|946
|494
|469
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|60
|4.06
|120
|6
|2
|32
|1065.0
|935
|526
|480
|Baltimore
|74
|46
|4.12
|120
|7
|0
|39
|1076.0
|1002
|521
|492
|Boston
|63
|56
|4.32
|119
|3
|0
|36
|1052.0
|1034
|546
|505
|Detroit
|53
|66
|4.46
|119
|11
|0
|28
|1058.2
|1000
|571
|525
|L.A. Angels
|59
|62
|4.58
|121
|7
|1
|36
|1069.0
|1023
|598
|544
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|72
|4.58
|120
|5
|0
|23
|1065.0
|994
|588
|542
|Kansas City
|39
|82
|5.20
|121
|5
|2
|17
|1054.0
|1071
|646
|609
|Oakland
|33
|87
|5.80
|120
|3
|0
|20
|1050.2
|1107
|717
|677
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|144
|52
|364
|18
|1134
|29
|Seattle
|129
|33
|308
|14
|1086
|32
|Cleveland
|120
|39
|376
|5
|963
|43
|Houston
|146
|56
|394
|6
|1086
|29
|Tampa Bay
|129
|44
|347
|8
|1080
|48
|Minnesota
|140
|45
|327
|15
|1156
|36
|Texas
|132
|39
|340
|11
|989
|30
|N.Y. Yankees
|149
|65
|395
|3
|1058
|37
|Baltimore
|135
|49
|379
|12
|1089
|50
|Boston
|154
|58
|340
|13
|1031
|38
|Detroit
|141
|40
|342
|8
|996
|38
|L.A. Angels
|153
|63
|463
|32
|1102
|52
|Chicago White Sox
|164
|61
|476
|12
|1129
|43
|Kansas City
|149
|53
|416
|7
|934
|45
|Oakland
|163
|75
|517
|20
|966
|49
