THROUGH JULY 15

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston58313.00899226788.2613301263
N.Y. Yankees62283.119012030812.0650295281
Tampa Bay50403.35905026801.2690348298
Seattle49423.57915022807.2720345320
Boston48433.83917319813.1727385346
Minnesota49433.85929019815.1736379349
Cleveland45443.92894122788.1719386343
Baltimore45453.92908024794.2771382346
L.A. Angels39523.929110121803.2714386350
Toronto48433.99916025807.0764397358
Chicago White Sox45453.999010026809.0749414359
Detroit37544.08916023792.0728390359
Texas41474.10885121785.1722398358
Oakland31604.35915019797.1756416385
Kansas City36544.82905021791.0821459424
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston7738260379327
N.Y. Yankees8636233782422
Tampa Bay10239227778736
Seattle113292561476527
Boston9442285977933
Minnesota10932269473527
Cleveland10036260972830
Baltimore9437250466225
L.A. Angels9732291976335
Toronto10640242776119
Chicago White Sox97243271183035
Detroit8724276767326
Texas9041304872735
Oakland100352991968537
Kansas City9735350865454

