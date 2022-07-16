THROUGH JULY 15
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|58
|31
|3.00
|89
|9
|2
|26
|788.2
|613
|301
|263
|N.Y. Yankees
|62
|28
|3.11
|90
|12
|0
|30
|812.0
|650
|295
|281
|Tampa Bay
|50
|40
|3.35
|90
|5
|0
|26
|801.2
|690
|348
|298
|Seattle
|49
|42
|3.57
|91
|5
|0
|22
|807.2
|720
|345
|320
|Boston
|48
|43
|3.83
|91
|7
|3
|19
|813.1
|727
|385
|346
|Minnesota
|49
|43
|3.85
|92
|9
|0
|19
|815.1
|736
|379
|349
|Cleveland
|45
|44
|3.92
|89
|4
|1
|22
|788.1
|719
|386
|343
|Baltimore
|45
|45
|3.92
|90
|8
|0
|24
|794.2
|771
|382
|346
|L.A. Angels
|39
|52
|3.92
|91
|10
|1
|21
|803.2
|714
|386
|350
|Toronto
|48
|43
|3.99
|91
|6
|0
|25
|807.0
|764
|397
|358
|Chicago White Sox
|45
|45
|3.99
|90
|10
|0
|26
|809.0
|749
|414
|359
|Detroit
|37
|54
|4.08
|91
|6
|0
|23
|792.0
|728
|390
|359
|Texas
|41
|47
|4.10
|88
|5
|1
|21
|785.1
|722
|398
|358
|Oakland
|31
|60
|4.35
|91
|5
|0
|19
|797.1
|756
|416
|385
|Kansas City
|36
|54
|4.82
|90
|5
|0
|21
|791.0
|821
|459
|424
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|77
|38
|260
|3
|793
|27
|N.Y. Yankees
|86
|36
|233
|7
|824
|22
|Tampa Bay
|102
|39
|227
|7
|787
|36
|Seattle
|113
|29
|256
|14
|765
|27
|Boston
|94
|42
|285
|9
|779
|33
|Minnesota
|109
|32
|269
|4
|735
|27
|Cleveland
|100
|36
|260
|9
|728
|30
|Baltimore
|94
|37
|250
|4
|662
|25
|L.A. Angels
|97
|32
|291
|9
|763
|35
|Toronto
|106
|40
|242
|7
|761
|19
|Chicago White Sox
|97
|24
|327
|11
|830
|35
|Detroit
|87
|24
|276
|7
|673
|26
|Texas
|90
|41
|304
|8
|727
|35
|Oakland
|100
|35
|299
|19
|685
|37
|Kansas City
|97
|35
|350
|8
|654
|54
