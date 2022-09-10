THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|89
|49
|2.94
|138
|13
|2
|44
|1228.1
|953
|448
|401
|Tampa Bay
|78
|58
|3.24
|136
|9
|0
|41
|1213.2
|1050
|501
|437
|N.Y. Yankees
|83
|56
|3.28
|139
|14
|0
|41
|1248.1
|1020
|484
|455
|Seattle
|77
|61
|3.48
|138
|10
|0
|36
|1235.0
|1092
|515
|477
|Cleveland
|71
|65
|3.62
|136
|8
|1
|37
|1210.0
|1055
|543
|487
|L.A. Angels
|60
|78
|3.78
|138
|17
|2
|29
|1227.0
|1066
|575
|515
|Baltimore
|73
|65
|3.82
|138
|13
|0
|40
|1222.2
|1197
|564
|519
|Toronto
|77
|60
|3.86
|137
|8
|0
|39
|1221.0
|1146
|575
|524
|Chicago White Sox
|71
|68
|3.95
|139
|14
|2
|42
|1240.0
|1140
|612
|544
|Minnesota
|69
|68
|4.02
|137
|13
|0
|25
|1216.1
|1121
|582
|543
|Detroit
|53
|85
|4.12
|138
|7
|0
|31
|1205.0
|1142
|615
|551
|Texas
|59
|78
|4.13
|137
|9
|1
|31
|1216.0
|1130
|621
|558
|Oakland
|50
|89
|4.44
|139
|7
|0
|29
|1225.1
|1179
|650
|604
|Boston
|67
|72
|4.51
|139
|8
|3
|32
|1236.0
|1201
|673
|620
|Kansas City
|56
|83
|4.72
|139
|7
|0
|28
|1219.1
|1289
|702
|639
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|115
|56
|397
|6
|1259
|49
|Tampa Bay
|141
|58
|324
|9
|1194
|46
|N.Y. Yankees
|135
|57
|365
|10
|1240
|35
|Seattle
|156
|50
|379
|22
|1177
|42
|Cleveland
|145
|49
|383
|12
|1150
|45
|L.A. Angels
|145
|50
|464
|18
|1169
|53
|Baltimore
|147
|52
|367
|6
|1036
|37
|Toronto
|158
|62
|356
|12
|1184
|23
|Chicago White Sox
|146
|39
|466
|13
|1243
|57
|Minnesota
|162
|50
|403
|11
|1137
|41
|Detroit
|142
|46
|427
|9
|1012
|46
|Texas
|139
|59
|496
|15
|1121
|60
|Oakland
|164
|57
|444
|30
|1024
|54
|Boston
|150
|65
|451
|15
|1159
|48
|Kansas City
|158
|53
|514
|13
|1017
|76
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.