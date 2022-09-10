THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston89492.94138132441228.1953448401
Tampa Bay78583.2413690411213.21050501437
N.Y. Yankees83563.28139140411248.11020484455
Seattle77613.48138100361235.01092515477
Cleveland71653.6213681371210.01055543487
L.A. Angels60783.78138172291227.01066575515
Baltimore73653.82138130401222.21197564519
Toronto77603.8613780391221.01146575524
Chicago White Sox71683.95139142421240.01140612544
Minnesota69684.02137130251216.11121582543
Detroit53854.1213870311205.01142615551
Texas59784.1313791311216.01130621558
Oakland50894.4413970291225.11179650604
Boston67724.5113983321236.01201673620
Kansas City56834.7213970281219.11289702639
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston115563976125949
Tampa Bay141583249119446
N.Y. Yankees1355736510124035
Seattle1565037922117742
Cleveland1454938312115045
L.A. Angels1455046418116953
Baltimore147523676103637
Toronto1586235612118423
Chicago White Sox1463946613124357
Minnesota1625040311113741
Detroit142464279101246
Texas1395949615112160
Oakland1645744430102454
Boston1506545115115948
Kansas City1585351413101776

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you