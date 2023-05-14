THROUGH MAY 13
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|30
|11
|3.17
|41
|7
|0
|10
|363.2
|284
|133
|128
|Seattle
|20
|19
|3.25
|39
|4
|1
|12
|354.2
|300
|145
|128
|Houston
|20
|19
|3.30
|39
|3
|0
|10
|346.2
|309
|144
|127
|Minnesota
|22
|18
|3.30
|40
|3
|0
|11
|360.1
|292
|145
|132
|Texas
|24
|15
|3.62
|39
|4
|1
|8
|345.1
|294
|154
|139
|Cleveland
|18
|21
|3.73
|39
|3
|0
|16
|352.0
|336
|162
|146
|N.Y. Yankees
|23
|18
|3.86
|41
|3
|1
|10
|363.1
|317
|168
|156
|Toronto
|23
|16
|3.93
|39
|6
|1
|12
|343.2
|311
|165
|150
|Baltimore
|26
|13
|4.07
|39
|4
|0
|13
|349.0
|325
|166
|158
|L.A. Angels
|21
|19
|4.34
|40
|4
|0
|14
|354.2
|323
|196
|171
|Detroit
|17
|21
|4.45
|38
|3
|0
|9
|340.0
|303
|180
|168
|Boston
|22
|18
|4.92
|40
|0
|0
|11
|353.0
|357
|206
|193
|Kansas City
|12
|29
|5.33
|41
|1
|1
|5
|359.1
|370
|224
|213
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|27
|5.54
|41
|1
|0
|7
|360.2
|374
|242
|222
|Oakland
|9
|32
|7.20
|41
|0
|0
|4
|360.0
|409
|305
|288
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|30
|19
|135
|3
|344
|15
|Seattle
|26
|9
|103
|9
|356
|8
|Houston
|38
|17
|109
|1
|369
|11
|Minnesota
|36
|9
|122
|8
|395
|16
|Texas
|36
|15
|113
|5
|329
|12
|Cleveland
|37
|10
|112
|2
|291
|18
|N.Y. Yankees
|46
|25
|137
|1
|380
|12
|Toronto
|47
|16
|119
|4
|355
|6
|Baltimore
|47
|13
|125
|7
|352
|18
|L.A. Angels
|40
|28
|145
|8
|344
|22
|Detroit
|54
|13
|109
|2
|291
|12
|Boston
|54
|23
|118
|2
|336
|13
|Kansas City
|54
|19
|147
|2
|342
|19
|Chicago White Sox
|65
|27
|169
|3
|394
|11
|Oakland
|71
|30
|202
|6
|304
|24
