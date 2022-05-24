THROUGH MAY 23
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|27
|16
|2.85
|43
|7
|0
|10
|379.1
|312
|139
|120
|N.Y. Yankees
|29
|13
|3.04
|42
|4
|0
|15
|376.1
|317
|134
|127
|L.A. Angels
|26
|17
|3.37
|43
|7
|1
|13
|381.2
|298
|156
|143
|Tampa Bay
|24
|17
|3.39
|41
|3
|0
|11
|369.0
|302
|168
|139
|Minnesota
|26
|16
|3.41
|42
|4
|0
|11
|372.0
|325
|151
|141
|Toronto
|22
|20
|3.57
|42
|3
|0
|17
|370.1
|331
|164
|147
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|20
|3.64
|41
|4
|0
|17
|366.0
|322
|170
|148
|Detroit
|14
|27
|3.67
|41
|4
|0
|9
|355.2
|302
|162
|145
|Boston
|19
|22
|3.80
|41
|2
|1
|8
|366.2
|308
|173
|155
|Baltimore
|18
|25
|3.86
|43
|3
|0
|8
|382.0
|359
|187
|164
|Oakland
|17
|27
|3.89
|44
|4
|0
|11
|386.2
|351
|178
|167
|Cleveland
|18
|20
|3.90
|38
|0
|0
|8
|336.2
|280
|167
|146
|Texas
|18
|22
|4.03
|40
|2
|1
|8
|353.0
|310
|170
|158
|Seattle
|18
|25
|4.30
|43
|0
|0
|7
|374.2
|353
|196
|179
|Kansas City
|14
|27
|4.82
|41
|3
|0
|8
|362.0
|362
|210
|194
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|33
|20
|116
|1
|350
|11
|N.Y. Yankees
|33
|18
|106
|3
|393
|16
|L.A. Angels
|41
|15
|126
|4
|341
|12
|Tampa Bay
|46
|16
|105
|5
|359
|17
|Minnesota
|43
|11
|120
|1
|361
|7
|Toronto
|38
|13
|109
|1
|337
|9
|Chicago White Sox
|36
|12
|157
|6
|383
|19
|Detroit
|40
|6
|124
|2
|302
|10
|Boston
|51
|20
|122
|6
|367
|13
|Baltimore
|44
|20
|133
|2
|323
|14
|Oakland
|41
|16
|136
|8
|344
|14
|Cleveland
|38
|17
|116
|3
|302
|13
|Texas
|45
|16
|148
|2
|344
|14
|Seattle
|57
|13
|138
|4
|360
|12
|Kansas City
|38
|13
|154
|4
|281
|19
