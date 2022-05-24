THROUGH MAY 23

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston27162.85437010379.1312139120
N.Y. Yankees29133.04424015376.1317134127
L.A. Angels26173.37437113381.2298156143
Tampa Bay24173.39413011369.0302168139
Minnesota26163.41424011372.0325151141
Toronto22203.57423017370.1331164147
Chicago White Sox21203.64414017366.0322170148
Detroit14273.6741409355.2302162145
Boston19223.8041218366.2308173155
Baltimore18253.8643308382.0359187164
Oakland17273.89444011386.2351178167
Cleveland18203.9038008336.2280167146
Texas18224.0340218353.0310170158
Seattle18254.3043007374.2353196179
Kansas City14274.8241308362.0362210194
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston3320116135011
N.Y. Yankees3318106339316
L.A. Angels4115126434112
Tampa Bay4616105535917
Minnesota431112013617
Toronto381310913379
Chicago White Sox3612157638319
Detroit406124230210
Boston5120122636713
Baltimore4420133232314
Oakland4116136834414
Cleveland3817116330213
Texas4516148234414
Seattle5713138436012
Kansas City3813154428119

