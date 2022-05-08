THROUGH MAY 7
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|18
|7
|2.60
|25
|3
|0
|10
|224.2
|183
|70
|65
|Houston
|17
|11
|3.06
|28
|3
|0
|8
|247.1
|200
|94
|84
|Minnesota
|17
|11
|3.11
|28
|4
|0
|6
|246.0
|201
|89
|85
|Tampa Bay
|18
|10
|3.34
|28
|2
|0
|8
|248.0
|196
|113
|92
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|13
|3.39
|26
|2
|0
|11
|231.0
|190
|100
|87
|Detroit
|8
|18
|3.47
|26
|2
|0
|5
|225.1
|194
|105
|87
|L.A. Angels
|18
|11
|3.54
|29
|5
|0
|9
|257.0
|203
|108
|101
|Boston
|10
|18
|3.74
|28
|2
|0
|5
|250.1
|210
|115
|104
|Seattle
|12
|16
|3.76
|28
|0
|0
|3
|244.0
|218
|116
|102
|Oakland
|10
|17
|3.79
|27
|2
|0
|7
|237.2
|213
|109
|100
|Toronto
|17
|12
|3.81
|29
|2
|0
|13
|257.1
|239
|121
|109
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|3.85
|26
|3
|0
|4
|227.0
|213
|109
|97
|Cleveland
|13
|14
|4.03
|27
|0
|0
|5
|236.2
|201
|119
|106
|Texas
|10
|14
|4.23
|24
|1
|0
|4
|213.0
|187
|107
|100
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|4.57
|23
|3
|0
|4
|205.0
|193
|109
|104
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|11
|76
|3
|230
|7
|Houston
|23
|17
|77
|1
|220
|9
|Minnesota
|30
|7
|75
|1
|252
|4
|Tampa Bay
|28
|11
|76
|2
|250
|13
|Chicago White Sox
|17
|11
|108
|4
|252
|15
|Detroit
|24
|2
|75
|2
|184
|6
|L.A. Angels
|30
|10
|83
|4
|228
|5
|Boston
|31
|13
|96
|6
|253
|11
|Seattle
|35
|9
|93
|0
|229
|6
|Oakland
|26
|10
|82
|5
|216
|12
|Toronto
|26
|6
|77
|0
|237
|7
|Baltimore
|23
|13
|85
|0
|189
|9
|Cleveland
|24
|12
|84
|2
|220
|10
|Texas
|33
|13
|90
|1
|217
|7
|Kansas City
|22
|8
|85
|4
|160
|8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.