THROUGH MAY 7

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees1872.60253010224.21837065
Houston17113.0628308247.12009484
Minnesota17113.1128406246.02018985
Tampa Bay18103.3428208248.019611392
Chicago White Sox13133.39262011231.019010087
Detroit8183.4726205225.119410587
L.A. Angels18113.5429509257.0203108101
Boston10183.7428205250.1210115104
Seattle12163.7628003244.0218116102
Oakland10173.7927207237.2213109100
Toronto17123.81292013257.1239121109
Baltimore10163.8526304227.021310997
Cleveland13144.0327005236.2201119106
Texas10144.2324104213.0187107100
Kansas City8154.5723304205.0193109104
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees16117632307
Houston23177712209
Minnesota3077512524
Tampa Bay281176225013
Chicago White Sox1711108425215
Detroit2427521846
L.A. Angels30108342285
Boston311396625311
Seattle3599302296
Oakland261082521612
Toronto2667702377
Baltimore23138501899
Cleveland241284222010
Texas33139012177
Kansas City2288541608

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you