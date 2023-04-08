THROUGH APRIL 7

Minnesota521.74720262.0391312
Tampa Bay702.43710063.0521817
N.Y. Yankees433.05720162.0552121
L.A. Angels433.25710261.0512422
Seattle353.33810273.0613327
Texas433.34700262.0502423
Kansas City263.62800172.0763029
Houston353.75800274.1843431
Cleveland534.15810473.2603634
Toronto534.43810569.0683834
Baltimore435.49710360.2624037
Boston335.83600154.0583735
Detroit256.20700161.0644442
Oakland256.33700164.0705045
Chicago White Sox357.70800169.0866159
Minnesota51180741
Tampa Bay43160601
N.Y. Yankees55180824
L.A. Angels64191603
Seattle61341714
Texas51201702
Kansas City71260672
Houston84201826
Cleveland82240708
Toronto103261622
Baltimore95170576
Boston132270572
Detroit115261433
Oakland113333536
Chicago White Sox178430804

