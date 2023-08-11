THROUGH AUGUST 10

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Toronto65523.73117121411043.2951466432
Seattle62523.74114112311020.1902465424
Cleveland56603.76116121341036.1952468433
Tampa Bay69483.80117110311033.2892459436
Houston66503.8011662361034.2935486437
Minnesota60573.8711782261044.1928475449
N.Y. Yankees59563.9711562321023.2889495452
Texas68474.0611593231015.2914484458
Baltimore71444.0911560371031.0963498469
Boston60554.3511530331016.01007531491
L.A. Angels58584.4111671351028.0964556504
Detroit52634.47115110271025.2964553509
Chicago White Sox47694.5811650221028.0964568523
Kansas City37805.1611752171017.01030617583
Oakland33825.7711530201010.01050685648
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1405235518110029
Seattle1243329414104632
Cleveland11737365592541
Tampa Bay124423348104044
Houston139563856104929
Minnesota1354131415111934
N.Y. Yankees143623763101735
Texas127393331093427
Baltimore1294836312104849
Boston148553331399038
L.A. Angels1466243531105846
Detroit13638328796938
Chicago White Sox1605945610109541
Kansas City14145397690344
Oakland155714892093048

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

