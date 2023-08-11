THROUGH AUGUST 10
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|65
|52
|3.73
|117
|12
|1
|41
|1043.2
|951
|466
|432
|Seattle
|62
|52
|3.74
|114
|11
|2
|31
|1020.1
|902
|465
|424
|Cleveland
|56
|60
|3.76
|116
|12
|1
|34
|1036.1
|952
|468
|433
|Tampa Bay
|69
|48
|3.80
|117
|11
|0
|31
|1033.2
|892
|459
|436
|Houston
|66
|50
|3.80
|116
|6
|2
|36
|1034.2
|935
|486
|437
|Minnesota
|60
|57
|3.87
|117
|8
|2
|26
|1044.1
|928
|475
|449
|N.Y. Yankees
|59
|56
|3.97
|115
|6
|2
|32
|1023.2
|889
|495
|452
|Texas
|68
|47
|4.06
|115
|9
|3
|23
|1015.2
|914
|484
|458
|Baltimore
|71
|44
|4.09
|115
|6
|0
|37
|1031.0
|963
|498
|469
|Boston
|60
|55
|4.35
|115
|3
|0
|33
|1016.0
|1007
|531
|491
|L.A. Angels
|58
|58
|4.41
|116
|7
|1
|35
|1028.0
|964
|556
|504
|Detroit
|52
|63
|4.47
|115
|11
|0
|27
|1025.2
|964
|553
|509
|Chicago White Sox
|47
|69
|4.58
|116
|5
|0
|22
|1028.0
|964
|568
|523
|Kansas City
|37
|80
|5.16
|117
|5
|2
|17
|1017.0
|1030
|617
|583
|Oakland
|33
|82
|5.77
|115
|3
|0
|20
|1010.0
|1050
|685
|648
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|140
|52
|355
|18
|1100
|29
|Seattle
|124
|33
|294
|14
|1046
|32
|Cleveland
|117
|37
|365
|5
|925
|41
|Tampa Bay
|124
|42
|334
|8
|1040
|44
|Houston
|139
|56
|385
|6
|1049
|29
|Minnesota
|135
|41
|314
|15
|1119
|34
|N.Y. Yankees
|143
|62
|376
|3
|1017
|35
|Texas
|127
|39
|333
|10
|934
|27
|Baltimore
|129
|48
|363
|12
|1048
|49
|Boston
|148
|55
|333
|13
|990
|38
|L.A. Angels
|146
|62
|435
|31
|1058
|46
|Detroit
|136
|38
|328
|7
|969
|38
|Chicago White Sox
|160
|59
|456
|10
|1095
|41
|Kansas City
|141
|45
|397
|6
|903
|44
|Oakland
|155
|71
|489
|20
|930
|48
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.