THROUGH MAY 8
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|29
|7
|2.93
|36
|7
|0
|10
|322.2
|248
|110
|105
|Minnesota
|19
|16
|3.33
|35
|3
|0
|10
|313.1
|256
|126
|116
|Houston
|17
|18
|3.41
|35
|3
|0
|8
|311.2
|282
|135
|118
|Seattle
|17
|18
|3.45
|35
|2
|1
|12
|318.2
|270
|139
|122
|N.Y. Yankees
|19
|17
|3.56
|36
|3
|1
|7
|318.1
|262
|139
|126
|Texas
|21
|13
|3.70
|34
|2
|1
|6
|301.1
|259
|137
|124
|Cleveland
|16
|19
|3.82
|35
|2
|0
|14
|316.0
|297
|146
|134
|Toronto
|21
|14
|4.06
|35
|5
|0
|11
|308.0
|286
|153
|139
|L.A. Angels
|20
|16
|4.25
|36
|4
|0
|13
|319.2
|285
|176
|151
|Baltimore
|22
|13
|4.40
|35
|3
|0
|9
|313.0
|301
|160
|153
|Detroit
|16
|18
|4.51
|34
|2
|0
|9
|305.0
|275
|164
|153
|Boston
|21
|15
|4.84
|36
|0
|0
|10
|318.0
|318
|183
|171
|Kansas City
|10
|26
|5.62
|36
|1
|0
|5
|315.2
|332
|207
|197
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|24
|5.70
|36
|1
|0
|5
|317.1
|333
|221
|201
|Oakland
|8
|28
|7.26
|36
|0
|0
|4
|316.0
|361
|268
|255
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|23
|18
|116
|2
|317
|13
|Minnesota
|31
|7
|97
|7
|339
|15
|Houston
|33
|17
|105
|1
|329
|11
|Seattle
|24
|8
|100
|9
|321
|8
|N.Y. Yankees
|35
|21
|117
|1
|338
|10
|Texas
|31
|14
|98
|4
|284
|11
|Cleveland
|35
|8
|101
|2
|258
|18
|Toronto
|45
|14
|101
|2
|322
|6
|L.A. Angels
|35
|27
|131
|6
|316
|20
|Baltimore
|44
|13
|112
|7
|314
|15
|Detroit
|51
|13
|97
|1
|260
|10
|Boston
|48
|21
|106
|1
|301
|12
|Kansas City
|49
|18
|130
|1
|300
|17
|Chicago White Sox
|59
|25
|152
|3
|357
|10
|Oakland
|62
|27
|182
|5
|264
|21
