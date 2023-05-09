THROUGH MAY 8

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay2972.93367010322.2248110105
Minnesota19163.33353010313.1256126116
Houston17183.4135308311.2282135118
Seattle17183.45352112318.2270139122
N.Y. Yankees19173.5636317318.1262139126
Texas21133.7034216301.1259137124
Cleveland16193.82352014316.0297146134
Toronto21144.06355011308.0286153139
L.A. Angels20164.25364013319.2285176151
Baltimore22134.4035309313.0301160153
Detroit16184.5134209305.0275164153
Boston21154.84360010318.0318183171
Kansas City10265.6236105315.2332207197
Chicago White Sox12245.7036105317.1333221201
Oakland8287.2636004316.0361268255
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay2318116231713
Minnesota31797733915
Houston3317105132911
Seattle24810093218
N.Y. Yankees3521117133810
Texas311498428411
Cleveland358101225818
Toronto451410123226
L.A. Angels3527131631620
Baltimore4413112731415
Detroit511397126010
Boston4821106130112
Kansas City4918130130017
Chicago White Sox5925152335710
Oakland6227182526421

