THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston97512.92148163471318.11019474428
Tampa Bay82653.34147100431307.21139550485
N.Y. Yankees88583.34146140431311.01076519487
Seattle81653.46146100371304.01147542502
Cleveland80673.5714781441315.01143581521
L.A. Angels64833.86147172311304.01144619559
Chicago White Sox76713.86147142441313.21193642564
Toronto83643.8814780421310.01231617565
Baltimore76703.94146130421292.21271614566
Minnesota73743.98147150271309.01200624579
Detroit56914.1114780311286.01208655587
Texas63834.2314691341294.01214673608
Boston71754.4514693341300.01260702643
Oakland53944.5614770311293.21266704656
Kansas City58894.7314790281285.11360738675
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston122584216137353
Tampa Bay1556334210127250
N.Y. Yankees1436038910131336
Seattle1665339823126343
Cleveland1595340914124545
L.A. Angels1615749622124258
Chicago White Sox1524248313132157
Toronto1706938113126024
Baltimore156573946109439
Minnesota1716044119122044
Detroit150514499107752
Texas1486552915119363
Boston1556747116122451
Oakland1816246530107857
Kansas City1645454113107677

