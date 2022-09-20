THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|97
|51
|2.92
|148
|16
|3
|47
|1318.1
|1019
|474
|428
|Tampa Bay
|82
|65
|3.34
|147
|10
|0
|43
|1307.2
|1139
|550
|485
|N.Y. Yankees
|88
|58
|3.34
|146
|14
|0
|43
|1311.0
|1076
|519
|487
|Seattle
|81
|65
|3.46
|146
|10
|0
|37
|1304.0
|1147
|542
|502
|Cleveland
|80
|67
|3.57
|147
|8
|1
|44
|1315.0
|1143
|581
|521
|L.A. Angels
|64
|83
|3.86
|147
|17
|2
|31
|1304.0
|1144
|619
|559
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|71
|3.86
|147
|14
|2
|44
|1313.2
|1193
|642
|564
|Toronto
|83
|64
|3.88
|147
|8
|0
|42
|1310.0
|1231
|617
|565
|Baltimore
|76
|70
|3.94
|146
|13
|0
|42
|1292.2
|1271
|614
|566
|Minnesota
|73
|74
|3.98
|147
|15
|0
|27
|1309.0
|1200
|624
|579
|Detroit
|56
|91
|4.11
|147
|8
|0
|31
|1286.0
|1208
|655
|587
|Texas
|63
|83
|4.23
|146
|9
|1
|34
|1294.0
|1214
|673
|608
|Boston
|71
|75
|4.45
|146
|9
|3
|34
|1300.0
|1260
|702
|643
|Oakland
|53
|94
|4.56
|147
|7
|0
|31
|1293.2
|1266
|704
|656
|Kansas City
|58
|89
|4.73
|147
|9
|0
|28
|1285.1
|1360
|738
|675
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|122
|58
|421
|6
|1373
|53
|Tampa Bay
|155
|63
|342
|10
|1272
|50
|N.Y. Yankees
|143
|60
|389
|10
|1313
|36
|Seattle
|166
|53
|398
|23
|1263
|43
|Cleveland
|159
|53
|409
|14
|1245
|45
|L.A. Angels
|161
|57
|496
|22
|1242
|58
|Chicago White Sox
|152
|42
|483
|13
|1321
|57
|Toronto
|170
|69
|381
|13
|1260
|24
|Baltimore
|156
|57
|394
|6
|1094
|39
|Minnesota
|171
|60
|441
|19
|1220
|44
|Detroit
|150
|51
|449
|9
|1077
|52
|Texas
|148
|65
|529
|15
|1193
|63
|Boston
|155
|67
|471
|16
|1224
|51
|Oakland
|181
|62
|465
|30
|1078
|57
|Kansas City
|164
|54
|541
|13
|1076
|77
