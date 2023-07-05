THROUGH JULY 4

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Minnesota44433.59877118777.0661329310
Houston48383.60865124769.0696344308
N.Y. Yankees48383.67866225767.0667347313
Tampa Bay57313.70889025776.0657334319
Cleveland42433.81857127765.1699353324
Texas51353.89866316764.1666352330
Seattle42423.89847219752.0678360325
Toronto46403.948610128762.2706363334
L.A. Angels45434.27886029778.0727408369
Baltimore49354.31844026753.1738385361
Boston43434.42861023760.0737407373
Detroit37474.42844017749.2705404368
Chicago White Sox37504.54874016770.1707424389
Kansas City25615.30864112749.1766467441
Oakland24635.99871014768.0816544511
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Minnesota89252431582520
Houston9538264479321
N.Y. Yankees9347276175119
Tampa Bay9040282777432
Cleveland8626262466634
Texas9032243769918
Seattle87212201175625
Toronto11536258781619
L.A. Angels95493161678441
Baltimore104322621177633
Boston11137248673029
Detroit10427239670729
Chicago White Sox11842340782928
Kansas City10030315368837
Oakland125563811768341

