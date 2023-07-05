THROUGH JULY 4
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Minnesota
|44
|43
|3.59
|87
|7
|1
|18
|777.0
|661
|329
|310
|Houston
|48
|38
|3.60
|86
|5
|1
|24
|769.0
|696
|344
|308
|N.Y. Yankees
|48
|38
|3.67
|86
|6
|2
|25
|767.0
|667
|347
|313
|Tampa Bay
|57
|31
|3.70
|88
|9
|0
|25
|776.0
|657
|334
|319
|Cleveland
|42
|43
|3.81
|85
|7
|1
|27
|765.1
|699
|353
|324
|Texas
|51
|35
|3.89
|86
|6
|3
|16
|764.1
|666
|352
|330
|Seattle
|42
|42
|3.89
|84
|7
|2
|19
|752.0
|678
|360
|325
|Toronto
|46
|40
|3.94
|86
|10
|1
|28
|762.2
|706
|363
|334
|L.A. Angels
|45
|43
|4.27
|88
|6
|0
|29
|778.0
|727
|408
|369
|Baltimore
|49
|35
|4.31
|84
|4
|0
|26
|753.1
|738
|385
|361
|Boston
|43
|43
|4.42
|86
|1
|0
|23
|760.0
|737
|407
|373
|Detroit
|37
|47
|4.42
|84
|4
|0
|17
|749.2
|705
|404
|368
|Chicago White Sox
|37
|50
|4.54
|87
|4
|0
|16
|770.1
|707
|424
|389
|Kansas City
|25
|61
|5.30
|86
|4
|1
|12
|749.1
|766
|467
|441
|Oakland
|24
|63
|5.99
|87
|1
|0
|14
|768.0
|816
|544
|511
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Minnesota
|89
|25
|243
|15
|825
|20
|Houston
|95
|38
|264
|4
|793
|21
|N.Y. Yankees
|93
|47
|276
|1
|751
|19
|Tampa Bay
|90
|40
|282
|7
|774
|32
|Cleveland
|86
|26
|262
|4
|666
|34
|Texas
|90
|32
|243
|7
|699
|18
|Seattle
|87
|21
|220
|11
|756
|25
|Toronto
|115
|36
|258
|7
|816
|19
|L.A. Angels
|95
|49
|316
|16
|784
|41
|Baltimore
|104
|32
|262
|11
|776
|33
|Boston
|111
|37
|248
|6
|730
|29
|Detroit
|104
|27
|239
|6
|707
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|118
|42
|340
|7
|829
|28
|Kansas City
|100
|30
|315
|3
|688
|37
|Oakland
|125
|56
|381
|17
|683
|41
