THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|93
|50
|2.93
|143
|14
|3
|46
|1273.1
|992
|462
|415
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|56
|3.28
|143
|14
|0
|43
|1285.1
|1050
|500
|469
|Tampa Bay
|79
|63
|3.38
|142
|9
|0
|42
|1262.2
|1106
|538
|474
|Seattle
|80
|62
|3.44
|142
|10
|0
|37
|1271.0
|1116
|526
|486
|Cleveland
|76
|65
|3.59
|141
|8
|1
|42
|1255.0
|1091
|556
|500
|Toronto
|81
|62
|3.84
|143
|8
|0
|41
|1274.0
|1197
|595
|543
|L.A. Angels
|61
|82
|3.84
|143
|17
|2
|29
|1268.0
|1115
|601
|541
|Baltimore
|75
|67
|3.88
|142
|13
|0
|41
|1258.2
|1234
|587
|542
|Chicago White Sox
|73
|70
|3.93
|143
|14
|2
|43
|1275.0
|1169
|629
|557
|Minnesota
|71
|70
|4.00
|141
|14
|0
|25
|1252.1
|1145
|595
|556
|Detroit
|54
|89
|4.13
|143
|7
|0
|31
|1247.0
|1183
|638
|572
|Texas
|62
|81
|4.22
|143
|9
|1
|33
|1269.0
|1187
|660
|595
|Boston
|69
|74
|4.45
|143
|9
|3
|33
|1273.0
|1229
|689
|630
|Oakland
|52
|91
|4.50
|143
|7
|0
|30
|1260.2
|1224
|678
|631
|Kansas City
|57
|86
|4.72
|143
|8
|0
|28
|1252.1
|1323
|720
|657
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|120
|57
|404
|6
|1310
|51
|N.Y. Yankees
|138
|59
|373
|10
|1282
|36
|Tampa Bay
|150
|61
|338
|10
|1228
|50
|Seattle
|160
|52
|389
|23
|1220
|42
|Cleveland
|149
|49
|397
|12
|1192
|45
|Toronto
|165
|67
|365
|12
|1230
|23
|L.A. Angels
|153
|54
|479
|22
|1203
|56
|Baltimore
|151
|54
|381
|6
|1062
|38
|Chicago White Sox
|149
|42
|472
|13
|1279
|58
|Minnesota
|165
|53
|420
|13
|1177
|41
|Detroit
|147
|50
|439
|9
|1041
|51
|Texas
|145
|62
|522
|15
|1175
|63
|Boston
|154
|67
|463
|16
|1199
|48
|Oakland
|171
|60
|455
|30
|1055
|57
|Kansas City
|162
|54
|525
|13
|1044
|77
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.