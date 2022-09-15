THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston93502.93143143461273.1992462415
N.Y. Yankees87563.28143140431285.11050500469
Tampa Bay79633.3814290421262.21106538474
Seattle80623.44142100371271.01116526486
Cleveland76653.5914181421255.01091556500
Toronto81623.8414380411274.01197595543
L.A. Angels61823.84143172291268.01115601541
Baltimore75673.88142130411258.21234587542
Chicago White Sox73703.93143142431275.01169629557
Minnesota71704.00141140251252.11145595556
Detroit54894.1314370311247.01183638572
Texas62814.2214391331269.01187660595
Boston69744.4514393331273.01229689630
Oakland52914.5014370301260.21224678631
Kansas City57864.7214380281252.11323720657
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston120574046131051
N.Y. Yankees1385937310128236
Tampa Bay1506133810122850
Seattle1605238923122042
Cleveland1494939712119245
Toronto1656736512123023
L.A. Angels1535447922120356
Baltimore151543816106238
Chicago White Sox1494247213127958
Minnesota1655342013117741
Detroit147504399104151
Texas1456252215117563
Boston1546746316119948
Oakland1716045530105557
Kansas City1625452513104477

