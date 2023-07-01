THROUGH JUNE 30
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|45
|37
|3.57
|82
|5
|1
|22
|734.0
|659
|324
|291
|Tampa Bay
|57
|28
|3.60
|85
|9
|0
|25
|751.0
|627
|316
|300
|N.Y. Yankees
|45
|36
|3.62
|81
|6
|2
|24
|724.0
|617
|322
|291
|Minnesota
|41
|42
|3.66
|83
|6
|1
|17
|742.0
|639
|320
|302
|Cleveland
|39
|42
|3.82
|81
|6
|1
|27
|727.1
|669
|338
|309
|Texas
|49
|33
|3.83
|82
|6
|3
|15
|728.1
|629
|331
|310
|Toronto
|45
|38
|3.90
|83
|10
|1
|27
|735.2
|674
|348
|319
|Seattle
|38
|42
|3.95
|80
|6
|1
|17
|716.0
|654
|346
|314
|L.A. Angels
|44
|40
|4.20
|84
|6
|0
|28
|744.0
|690
|385
|347
|Baltimore
|48
|32
|4.33
|80
|4
|0
|25
|719.1
|707
|369
|346
|Boston
|41
|42
|4.40
|83
|1
|0
|21
|733.0
|711
|391
|358
|Detroit
|35
|46
|4.47
|81
|4
|0
|17
|720.2
|683
|392
|358
|Chicago White Sox
|36
|48
|4.51
|84
|4
|0
|15
|742.2
|680
|406
|372
|Kansas City
|23
|59
|5.27
|82
|4
|1
|11
|715.1
|727
|445
|419
|Oakland
|22
|62
|6.05
|84
|0
|0
|13
|739.0
|788
|530
|497
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|90
|37
|255
|4
|757
|21
|Tampa Bay
|87
|36
|274
|7
|741
|31
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|45
|259
|1
|709
|17
|Minnesota
|86
|22
|235
|14
|785
|20
|Cleveland
|80
|24
|250
|4
|634
|33
|Texas
|84
|31
|232
|7
|666
|18
|Toronto
|111
|34
|251
|7
|781
|19
|Seattle
|82
|21
|215
|11
|718
|25
|L.A. Angels
|91
|47
|299
|16
|749
|39
|Baltimore
|98
|30
|249
|10
|745
|30
|Boston
|105
|37
|235
|5
|704
|29
|Detroit
|102
|23
|234
|6
|677
|28
|Chicago White Sox
|115
|41
|325
|7
|804
|27
|Kansas City
|96
|28
|302
|3
|661
|37
|Oakland
|123
|53
|367
|16
|652
|41
