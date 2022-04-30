THROUGH APRIL 29
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|14
|6
|2.84
|20
|2
|0
|7
|180.2
|144
|61
|57
|Tampa Bay
|12
|8
|2.98
|20
|1
|0
|6
|175.0
|131
|75
|58
|Minnesota
|11
|9
|3.27
|20
|3
|0
|3
|176.0
|148
|67
|64
|Seattle
|11
|9
|3.27
|20
|0
|0
|3
|176.0
|149
|76
|64
|Boston
|9
|12
|3.43
|21
|1
|0
|5
|186.1
|153
|79
|71
|Detroit
|6
|13
|3.46
|19
|2
|0
|4
|166.1
|147
|80
|64
|L.A. Angels
|14
|7
|3.56
|21
|3
|0
|7
|187.0
|137
|80
|74
|Houston
|11
|9
|3.65
|20
|1
|0
|5
|177.1
|155
|81
|72
|Oakland
|10
|10
|3.69
|20
|2
|0
|7
|175.2
|151
|77
|72
|Baltimore
|6
|14
|3.77
|20
|3
|0
|4
|172.0
|158
|87
|72
|Toronto
|13
|8
|3.89
|21
|2
|0
|10
|187.1
|172
|88
|81
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|12
|3.99
|19
|0
|0
|6
|167.0
|149
|87
|74
|Cleveland
|8
|12
|4.07
|20
|0
|0
|3
|172.2
|153
|90
|78
|Kansas City
|7
|11
|4.70
|18
|3
|0
|4
|161.0
|159
|88
|84
|Texas
|6
|14
|4.76
|20
|1
|0
|1
|176.0
|160
|98
|93
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|14
|10
|65
|3
|192
|6
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|54
|2
|182
|11
|Minnesota
|22
|3
|61
|1
|169
|4
|Seattle
|24
|8
|60
|0
|169
|5
|Boston
|23
|10
|76
|4
|187
|8
|Detroit
|16
|1
|52
|1
|135
|5
|L.A. Angels
|22
|7
|63
|4
|175
|4
|Houston
|18
|14
|63
|1
|168
|9
|Oakland
|20
|7
|61
|4
|163
|8
|Baltimore
|19
|6
|66
|0
|150
|8
|Toronto
|19
|6
|57
|0
|177
|5
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|8
|86
|3
|182
|14
|Cleveland
|20
|10
|52
|0
|154
|8
|Kansas City
|17
|7
|58
|2
|138
|6
|Texas
|32
|12
|81
|1
|185
|5
