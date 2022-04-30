THROUGH APRIL 29

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees1462.8420207180.21446157
Tampa Bay1282.9820106175.01317558
Minnesota1193.2720303176.01486764
Seattle1193.2720003176.01497664
Boston9123.4321105186.11537971
Detroit6133.4619204166.11478064
L.A. Angels1473.5621307187.01378074
Houston1193.6520105177.11558172
Oakland10103.6920207175.21517772
Baltimore6143.7720304172.01588772
Toronto1383.89212010187.11728881
Chicago White Sox7123.9919006167.01498774
Cleveland8124.0720003172.21539078
Kansas City7114.7018304161.01598884
Texas6144.7620101176.01609893
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees14106531926
Tampa Bay171054218211
Minnesota2236111694
Seattle2486001695
Boston23107641878
Detroit1615211355
L.A. Angels2276341754
Houston18146311689
Oakland2076141638
Baltimore1966601508
Toronto1965701775
Chicago White Sox14886318214
Cleveland20105201548
Kansas City1775821386
Texas32128111855

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you