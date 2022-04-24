THROUGH APRIL 23

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees962.5715206136.21044239
Baltimore692.8915304131.01155042
Seattle963.0215003131.01075544
Detroit683.0214204125.01055242
Cleveland773.1314002123.2945243
Minnesota783.4415202131.01105250
Houston683.5014103123.11065548
Oakland883.5216005140.21266055
Tampa Bay873.5315103130.01016151
Boston783.5415104134.21105953
Toronto1053.6115109132.01145553
Chicago White Sox684.0314005120.21116254
L.A. Angels874.0615202133.01036660
Kansas City584.7713203115.01196261
Texas595.2714101123.01217672
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees1165231493
Baltimore934701164
Seattle1854001234
Detroit913511013
Cleveland1273801097
Minnesota1724711273
Houston11104811123
Oakland1564841327
Tampa Bay1574711377
Boston1775631456
Toronto1453801203
Chicago White Sox1065211348
L.A. Angels1754941253
Kansas City94450974
Texas23115601304

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you