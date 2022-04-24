THROUGH APRIL 23
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|9
|6
|2.57
|15
|2
|0
|6
|136.2
|104
|42
|39
|Baltimore
|6
|9
|2.89
|15
|3
|0
|4
|131.0
|115
|50
|42
|Seattle
|9
|6
|3.02
|15
|0
|0
|3
|131.0
|107
|55
|44
|Detroit
|6
|8
|3.02
|14
|2
|0
|4
|125.0
|105
|52
|42
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|3.13
|14
|0
|0
|2
|123.2
|94
|52
|43
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|3.44
|15
|2
|0
|2
|131.0
|110
|52
|50
|Houston
|6
|8
|3.50
|14
|1
|0
|3
|123.1
|106
|55
|48
|Oakland
|8
|8
|3.52
|16
|0
|0
|5
|140.2
|126
|60
|55
|Tampa Bay
|8
|7
|3.53
|15
|1
|0
|3
|130.0
|101
|61
|51
|Boston
|7
|8
|3.54
|15
|1
|0
|4
|134.2
|110
|59
|53
|Toronto
|10
|5
|3.61
|15
|1
|0
|9
|132.0
|114
|55
|53
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|8
|4.03
|14
|0
|0
|5
|120.2
|111
|62
|54
|L.A. Angels
|8
|7
|4.06
|15
|2
|0
|2
|133.0
|103
|66
|60
|Kansas City
|5
|8
|4.77
|13
|2
|0
|3
|115.0
|119
|62
|61
|Texas
|5
|9
|5.27
|14
|1
|0
|1
|123.0
|121
|76
|72
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|11
|6
|52
|3
|149
|3
|Baltimore
|9
|3
|47
|0
|116
|4
|Seattle
|18
|5
|40
|0
|123
|4
|Detroit
|9
|1
|35
|1
|101
|3
|Cleveland
|12
|7
|38
|0
|109
|7
|Minnesota
|17
|2
|47
|1
|127
|3
|Houston
|11
|10
|48
|1
|112
|3
|Oakland
|15
|6
|48
|4
|132
|7
|Tampa Bay
|15
|7
|47
|1
|137
|7
|Boston
|17
|7
|56
|3
|145
|6
|Toronto
|14
|5
|38
|0
|120
|3
|Chicago White Sox
|10
|6
|52
|1
|134
|8
|L.A. Angels
|17
|5
|49
|4
|125
|3
|Kansas City
|9
|4
|45
|0
|97
|4
|Texas
|23
|11
|56
|0
|130
|4
