THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21

Houston99512.90150173491336.11029476430
N.Y. Yankees90583.36148140431329.01090529496
Tampa Bay82673.36149100431325.21157560495
Seattle81673.46148100371320.01160548508
Cleveland82673.5514981441335.01160590527
L.A. Angels65843.86149172321321.01159628567
Chicago White Sox76733.89149142441333.21215660576
Baltimore77713.91148131421310.21284618570
Toronto84653.9214980421328.11258632579
Minnesota73764.00149150271325.01221634589
Detroit57924.1114980321303.01223665595
Texas64844.2214891341312.01232680615
Boston72764.4514893351317.01277710651
Oakland55944.5114970331311.21271706657
Kansas City60894.7014990301303.11379744680
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston123584306139553
N.Y. Yankees1456139810133236
Tampa Bay1586434811128150
Seattle1675340623127943
Cleveland1615441014126945
L.A. Angels1625750122126059
Chicago White Sox1544249414133160
Baltimore159573946110540
Toronto1747038813127924
Minnesota1746044419123346
Detroit152514599109353
Texas1506553215121564
Boston1576847716123855
Oakland1826247130109657
Kansas City1645754313109077

