THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|99
|51
|2.90
|150
|17
|3
|49
|1336.1
|1029
|476
|430
|N.Y. Yankees
|90
|58
|3.36
|148
|14
|0
|43
|1329.0
|1090
|529
|496
|Tampa Bay
|82
|67
|3.36
|149
|10
|0
|43
|1325.2
|1157
|560
|495
|Seattle
|81
|67
|3.46
|148
|10
|0
|37
|1320.0
|1160
|548
|508
|Cleveland
|82
|67
|3.55
|149
|8
|1
|44
|1335.0
|1160
|590
|527
|L.A. Angels
|65
|84
|3.86
|149
|17
|2
|32
|1321.0
|1159
|628
|567
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|73
|3.89
|149
|14
|2
|44
|1333.2
|1215
|660
|576
|Baltimore
|77
|71
|3.91
|148
|13
|1
|42
|1310.2
|1284
|618
|570
|Toronto
|84
|65
|3.92
|149
|8
|0
|42
|1328.1
|1258
|632
|579
|Minnesota
|73
|76
|4.00
|149
|15
|0
|27
|1325.0
|1221
|634
|589
|Detroit
|57
|92
|4.11
|149
|8
|0
|32
|1303.0
|1223
|665
|595
|Texas
|64
|84
|4.22
|148
|9
|1
|34
|1312.0
|1232
|680
|615
|Boston
|72
|76
|4.45
|148
|9
|3
|35
|1317.0
|1277
|710
|651
|Oakland
|55
|94
|4.51
|149
|7
|0
|33
|1311.2
|1271
|706
|657
|Kansas City
|60
|89
|4.70
|149
|9
|0
|30
|1303.1
|1379
|744
|680
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|123
|58
|430
|6
|1395
|53
|N.Y. Yankees
|145
|61
|398
|10
|1332
|36
|Tampa Bay
|158
|64
|348
|11
|1281
|50
|Seattle
|167
|53
|406
|23
|1279
|43
|Cleveland
|161
|54
|410
|14
|1269
|45
|L.A. Angels
|162
|57
|501
|22
|1260
|59
|Chicago White Sox
|154
|42
|494
|14
|1331
|60
|Baltimore
|159
|57
|394
|6
|1105
|40
|Toronto
|174
|70
|388
|13
|1279
|24
|Minnesota
|174
|60
|444
|19
|1233
|46
|Detroit
|152
|51
|459
|9
|1093
|53
|Texas
|150
|65
|532
|15
|1215
|64
|Boston
|157
|68
|477
|16
|1238
|55
|Oakland
|182
|62
|471
|30
|1096
|57
|Kansas City
|164
|57
|543
|13
|1090
|77
