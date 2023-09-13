THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Seattle
|80
|65
|3.73
|145
|15
|2
|41
|1297.1
|1173
|592
|537
|Toronto
|80
|65
|3.73
|145
|13
|1
|49
|1295.0
|1172
|595
|536
|Tampa Bay
|89
|57
|3.77
|146
|13
|0
|42
|1297.1
|1123
|578
|544
|Minnesota
|76
|69
|3.91
|145
|10
|2
|34
|1299.0
|1160
|599
|565
|Cleveland
|69
|77
|3.94
|146
|13
|1
|43
|1304.2
|1211
|617
|571
|N.Y. Yankees
|73
|72
|3.96
|145
|6
|2
|37
|1291.2
|1132
|624
|568
|Houston
|82
|64
|3.98
|146
|6
|2
|40
|1304.1
|1201
|635
|577
|Baltimore
|91
|53
|4.05
|144
|9
|0
|44
|1292.0
|1213
|620
|582
|Texas
|80
|64
|4.29
|144
|10
|3
|27
|1280.2
|1185
|642
|610
|Detroit
|66
|78
|4.39
|144
|12
|0
|36
|1282.2
|1198
|682
|626
|Boston
|73
|72
|4.60
|145
|3
|0
|40
|1282.0
|1296
|707
|655
|L.A. Angels
|68
|78
|4.68
|146
|8
|1
|42
|1291.0
|1267
|750
|671
|Chicago White Sox
|56
|89
|4.89
|145
|6
|0
|25
|1282.2
|1231
|751
|697
|Kansas City
|45
|101
|5.25
|146
|6
|3
|20
|1268.0
|1296
|784
|739
|Oakland
|46
|99
|5.52
|145
|5
|0
|27
|1271.2
|1319
|832
|780
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Seattle
|161
|48
|363
|17
|1308
|37
|Toronto
|176
|57
|433
|23
|1356
|36
|Tampa Bay
|154
|51
|399
|9
|1329
|58
|Minnesota
|174
|60
|405
|16
|1362
|46
|Cleveland
|160
|47
|470
|7
|1171
|55
|N.Y. Yankees
|177
|78
|463
|6
|1296
|51
|Houston
|186
|70
|479
|6
|1310
|32
|Baltimore
|163
|57
|427
|14
|1291
|53
|Texas
|181
|51
|439
|17
|1203
|39
|Detroit
|166
|46
|425
|8
|1204
|44
|Boston
|192
|76
|446
|19
|1270
|46
|L.A. Angels
|188
|80
|561
|40
|1304
|61
|Chicago White Sox
|197
|83
|588
|13
|1339
|54
|Kansas City
|189
|68
|494
|7
|1139
|60
|Oakland
|191
|87
|618
|28
|1159
|65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.