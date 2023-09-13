THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Seattle80653.73145152411297.11173592537
Toronto80653.73145131491295.01172595536
Tampa Bay89573.77146130421297.11123578544
Minnesota76693.91145102341299.01160599565
Cleveland69773.94146131431304.21211617571
N.Y. Yankees73723.9614562371291.21132624568
Houston82643.9814662401304.11201635577
Baltimore91534.0514490441292.01213620582
Texas80644.29144103271280.21185642610
Detroit66784.39144120361282.21198682626
Boston73724.6014530401282.01296707655
L.A. Angels68784.6814681421291.01267750671
Chicago White Sox56894.8914560251282.21231751697
Kansas City451015.2514663201268.01296784739
Oakland46995.5214550271271.21319832780
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Seattle1614836317130837
Toronto1765743323135636
Tampa Bay154513999132958
Minnesota1746040516136246
Cleveland160474707117155
N.Y. Yankees177784636129651
Houston186704796131032
Baltimore1635742714129153
Texas1815143917120339
Detroit166464258120444
Boston1927644619127046
L.A. Angels1888056140130461
Chicago White Sox1978358813133954
Kansas City189684947113960
Oakland1918761828115965

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you