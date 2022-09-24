THROUGH SEPTEMBER 23

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston99532.91152173491352.11045484437
N.Y. Yankees92583.36150140431348.01105537504
Tampa Bay84673.38151100431343.21173571505
Seattle82683.48150100371337.01179558517
Cleveland84673.5315181461353.01176595531
L.A. Angels66853.86151172331338.01170635574
Baltimore79713.86150152431328.21290618570
Chicago White Sox76753.88151142441351.21233669583
Toronto84673.9915180421344.11281652596
Minnesota73784.00151150271342.01239642597
Detroit58924.1015080331312.01231668598
Texas65854.2215091351330.01247689623
Boston72784.4515093351334.01293720660
Oakland55964.5715170331329.21295724675
Kansas City62894.6515190311321.11387746682
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston124584326140853
N.Y. Yankees1496140610135537
Tampa Bay1616435611130150
Seattle1675341123128943
Cleveland1625541414128545
L.A. Angels1635851122128059
Baltimore159573966112240
Chicago White Sox1554349714134861
Toronto1767039914129126
Minnesota1786044819124646
Detroit153524629110153
Texas1506753615122964
Boston1596948817125355
Oakland1846347732111059
Kansas City1655954913110878

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you