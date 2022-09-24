THROUGH SEPTEMBER 23
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|99
|53
|2.91
|152
|17
|3
|49
|1352.1
|1045
|484
|437
|N.Y. Yankees
|92
|58
|3.36
|150
|14
|0
|43
|1348.0
|1105
|537
|504
|Tampa Bay
|84
|67
|3.38
|151
|10
|0
|43
|1343.2
|1173
|571
|505
|Seattle
|82
|68
|3.48
|150
|10
|0
|37
|1337.0
|1179
|558
|517
|Cleveland
|84
|67
|3.53
|151
|8
|1
|46
|1353.0
|1176
|595
|531
|L.A. Angels
|66
|85
|3.86
|151
|17
|2
|33
|1338.0
|1170
|635
|574
|Baltimore
|79
|71
|3.86
|150
|15
|2
|43
|1328.2
|1290
|618
|570
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|75
|3.88
|151
|14
|2
|44
|1351.2
|1233
|669
|583
|Toronto
|84
|67
|3.99
|151
|8
|0
|42
|1344.1
|1281
|652
|596
|Minnesota
|73
|78
|4.00
|151
|15
|0
|27
|1342.0
|1239
|642
|597
|Detroit
|58
|92
|4.10
|150
|8
|0
|33
|1312.0
|1231
|668
|598
|Texas
|65
|85
|4.22
|150
|9
|1
|35
|1330.0
|1247
|689
|623
|Boston
|72
|78
|4.45
|150
|9
|3
|35
|1334.0
|1293
|720
|660
|Oakland
|55
|96
|4.57
|151
|7
|0
|33
|1329.2
|1295
|724
|675
|Kansas City
|62
|89
|4.65
|151
|9
|0
|31
|1321.1
|1387
|746
|682
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|124
|58
|432
|6
|1408
|53
|N.Y. Yankees
|149
|61
|406
|10
|1355
|37
|Tampa Bay
|161
|64
|356
|11
|1301
|50
|Seattle
|167
|53
|411
|23
|1289
|43
|Cleveland
|162
|55
|414
|14
|1285
|45
|L.A. Angels
|163
|58
|511
|22
|1280
|59
|Baltimore
|159
|57
|396
|6
|1122
|40
|Chicago White Sox
|155
|43
|497
|14
|1348
|61
|Toronto
|176
|70
|399
|14
|1291
|26
|Minnesota
|178
|60
|448
|19
|1246
|46
|Detroit
|153
|52
|462
|9
|1101
|53
|Texas
|150
|67
|536
|15
|1229
|64
|Boston
|159
|69
|488
|17
|1253
|55
|Oakland
|184
|63
|477
|32
|1110
|59
|Kansas City
|165
|59
|549
|13
|1108
|78
