THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston102552.94157173501400.11095511458
N.Y. Yankees96603.33156151451399.21140552518
Tampa Bay86713.38157100441399.01220593525
Cleveland89683.4815781491410.01210612545
Seattle86703.55156100391392.01229592549
L.A. Angels71863.80157172371391.01214653588
Chicago White Sox78793.91157142461403.21294696610
Toronto88693.9215790441399.11326669610
Baltimore81763.96157152441390.21357665612
Minnesota77804.00157170271396.01287664620
Detroit63934.0515680351367.01283685615
Texas66904.23156101351383.01298720650
Boston75824.5315794371392.01366765700
Oakland561014.6015770331380.11361755705
Kansas City63944.7215790321373.01445786720
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston131594426146356
N.Y. Yankees1536242810140439
Tampa Bay1686537315135151
Cleveland1675642514134647
Seattle1775542924133644
L.A. Angels1656052122134160
Chicago White Sox1584751615140764
Toronto1787441515135729
Baltimore167614258117144
Minnesota1796246119130348
Detroit159534889113756
Texas1606855816127365
Boston1767051217131057
Oakland1936748934115961
Kansas City1706757615115181

