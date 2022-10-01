THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|102
|55
|2.94
|157
|17
|3
|50
|1400.1
|1095
|511
|458
|N.Y. Yankees
|96
|60
|3.33
|156
|15
|1
|45
|1399.2
|1140
|552
|518
|Tampa Bay
|86
|71
|3.38
|157
|10
|0
|44
|1399.0
|1220
|593
|525
|Cleveland
|89
|68
|3.48
|157
|8
|1
|49
|1410.0
|1210
|612
|545
|Seattle
|86
|70
|3.55
|156
|10
|0
|39
|1392.0
|1229
|592
|549
|L.A. Angels
|71
|86
|3.80
|157
|17
|2
|37
|1391.0
|1214
|653
|588
|Chicago White Sox
|78
|79
|3.91
|157
|14
|2
|46
|1403.2
|1294
|696
|610
|Toronto
|88
|69
|3.92
|157
|9
|0
|44
|1399.1
|1326
|669
|610
|Baltimore
|81
|76
|3.96
|157
|15
|2
|44
|1390.2
|1357
|665
|612
|Minnesota
|77
|80
|4.00
|157
|17
|0
|27
|1396.0
|1287
|664
|620
|Detroit
|63
|93
|4.05
|156
|8
|0
|35
|1367.0
|1283
|685
|615
|Texas
|66
|90
|4.23
|156
|10
|1
|35
|1383.0
|1298
|720
|650
|Boston
|75
|82
|4.53
|157
|9
|4
|37
|1392.0
|1366
|765
|700
|Oakland
|56
|101
|4.60
|157
|7
|0
|33
|1380.1
|1361
|755
|705
|Kansas City
|63
|94
|4.72
|157
|9
|0
|32
|1373.0
|1445
|786
|720
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|131
|59
|442
|6
|1463
|56
|N.Y. Yankees
|153
|62
|428
|10
|1404
|39
|Tampa Bay
|168
|65
|373
|15
|1351
|51
|Cleveland
|167
|56
|425
|14
|1346
|47
|Seattle
|177
|55
|429
|24
|1336
|44
|L.A. Angels
|165
|60
|521
|22
|1341
|60
|Chicago White Sox
|158
|47
|516
|15
|1407
|64
|Toronto
|178
|74
|415
|15
|1357
|29
|Baltimore
|167
|61
|425
|8
|1171
|44
|Minnesota
|179
|62
|461
|19
|1303
|48
|Detroit
|159
|53
|488
|9
|1137
|56
|Texas
|160
|68
|558
|16
|1273
|65
|Boston
|176
|70
|512
|17
|1310
|57
|Oakland
|193
|67
|489
|34
|1159
|61
|Kansas City
|170
|67
|576
|15
|1151
|81
