THROUGH APRIL 27

N.Y. Yankees1262.8018207163.21225451
Seattle1173.0418003160.01326654
Tampa Bay1083.2118105157.01227356
Minnesota1083.2318302159.01296057
Detroit6113.3517204150.11306856
Oakland1093.4019207166.21406863
Houston993.5618104159.11377263
Boston8113.7219104169.11427770
Toronto1273.7219109169.11547770
Baltimore6123.8318304155.01427466
L.A. Angels1273.8319305169.01307872
Cleveland7113.9318002155.21377868
Chicago White Sox7104.0117006148.01307766
Kansas City6104.4716303143.01437471
Texas6124.8418101158.01488985
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees1496031753
Seattle2265201555
Tampa Bay1785211648
Minnesota2025511544
Detroit1414511194
Oakland1775641528
Houston15126011446
Boston22106941728
Toronto1664801584
Baltimore1756001375
L.A. Angels2166041613
Cleveland1984701408
Chicago White Sox12776216413
Kansas City1265521245
Texas27117311665

