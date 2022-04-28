THROUGH APRIL 27
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|6
|2.80
|18
|2
|0
|7
|163.2
|122
|54
|51
|Seattle
|11
|7
|3.04
|18
|0
|0
|3
|160.0
|132
|66
|54
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|3.21
|18
|1
|0
|5
|157.0
|122
|73
|56
|Minnesota
|10
|8
|3.23
|18
|3
|0
|2
|159.0
|129
|60
|57
|Detroit
|6
|11
|3.35
|17
|2
|0
|4
|150.1
|130
|68
|56
|Oakland
|10
|9
|3.40
|19
|2
|0
|7
|166.2
|140
|68
|63
|Houston
|9
|9
|3.56
|18
|1
|0
|4
|159.1
|137
|72
|63
|Boston
|8
|11
|3.72
|19
|1
|0
|4
|169.1
|142
|77
|70
|Toronto
|12
|7
|3.72
|19
|1
|0
|9
|169.1
|154
|77
|70
|Baltimore
|6
|12
|3.83
|18
|3
|0
|4
|155.0
|142
|74
|66
|L.A. Angels
|12
|7
|3.83
|19
|3
|0
|5
|169.0
|130
|78
|72
|Cleveland
|7
|11
|3.93
|18
|0
|0
|2
|155.2
|137
|78
|68
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|10
|4.01
|17
|0
|0
|6
|148.0
|130
|77
|66
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|4.47
|16
|3
|0
|3
|143.0
|143
|74
|71
|Texas
|6
|12
|4.84
|18
|1
|0
|1
|158.0
|148
|89
|85
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|14
|9
|60
|3
|175
|3
|Seattle
|22
|6
|52
|0
|155
|5
|Tampa Bay
|17
|8
|52
|1
|164
|8
|Minnesota
|20
|2
|55
|1
|154
|4
|Detroit
|14
|1
|45
|1
|119
|4
|Oakland
|17
|7
|56
|4
|152
|8
|Houston
|15
|12
|60
|1
|144
|6
|Boston
|22
|10
|69
|4
|172
|8
|Toronto
|16
|6
|48
|0
|158
|4
|Baltimore
|17
|5
|60
|0
|137
|5
|L.A. Angels
|21
|6
|60
|4
|161
|3
|Cleveland
|19
|8
|47
|0
|140
|8
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|7
|76
|2
|164
|13
|Kansas City
|12
|6
|55
|2
|124
|5
|Texas
|27
|11
|73
|1
|166
|5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.