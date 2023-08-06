THROUGH AUGUST 5
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|63
|49
|3.76
|112
|6
|2
|34
|999.2
|904
|466
|418
|Tampa Bay
|67
|46
|3.77
|113
|11
|0
|30
|997.2
|856
|440
|418
|Seattle
|59
|52
|3.82
|111
|10
|2
|30
|992.1
|889
|462
|421
|Toronto
|62
|50
|3.82
|112
|11
|1
|39
|1000.2
|924
|459
|425
|Minnesota
|58
|54
|3.84
|112
|8
|2
|26
|1002.1
|873
|451
|428
|Cleveland
|54
|57
|3.86
|111
|11
|1
|32
|991.1
|911
|456
|425
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|53
|3.90
|111
|6
|2
|32
|989.2
|860
|471
|429
|Baltimore
|69
|42
|4.08
|111
|5
|0
|35
|995.0
|928
|479
|451
|Texas
|65
|46
|4.15
|111
|8
|3
|22
|980.2
|892
|478
|452
|Boston
|57
|53
|4.30
|110
|2
|0
|31
|971.0
|954
|504
|464
|L.A. Angels
|56
|56
|4.46
|112
|7
|1
|33
|991.0
|937
|539
|491
|Detroit
|49
|61
|4.47
|110
|9
|0
|25
|980.2
|924
|529
|487
|Chicago White Sox
|44
|68
|4.64
|112
|5
|0
|19
|992.0
|932
|555
|511
|Kansas City
|36
|76
|5.18
|112
|5
|1
|17
|975.1
|991
|594
|561
|Oakland
|31
|80
|5.85
|111
|2
|0
|18
|974.0
|1017
|668
|633
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|133
|55
|366
|6
|1017
|28
|Tampa Bay
|118
|42
|325
|8
|1006
|42
|Seattle
|123
|33
|288
|14
|1011
|31
|Toronto
|139
|51
|344
|16
|1064
|28
|Minnesota
|129
|40
|304
|15
|1072
|29
|Cleveland
|115
|34
|358
|5
|873
|40
|N.Y. Yankees
|136
|60
|364
|3
|978
|35
|Baltimore
|125
|44
|344
|11
|1012
|47
|Texas
|125
|39
|323
|10
|905
|27
|Boston
|141
|52
|316
|12
|945
|36
|L.A. Angels
|142
|61
|420
|29
|1017
|45
|Detroit
|129
|35
|309
|7
|924
|37
|Chicago White Sox
|156
|59
|435
|10
|1051
|40
|Kansas City
|135
|45
|389
|5
|865
|44
|Oakland
|154
|70
|470
|20
|887
|48
