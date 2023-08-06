THROUGH AUGUST 5

Houston63493.761126234999.2904466418
Tampa Bay67463.7711311030997.2856440418
Seattle59523.8211110230992.1889462421
Toronto62503.82112111391000.2924459425
Minnesota58543.8411282261002.1873451428
Cleveland54573.8611111132991.1911456425
N.Y. Yankees58533.901116232989.2860471429
Baltimore69424.081115035995.0928479451
Texas65464.151118322980.2892478452
Boston57534.301102031971.0954504464
L.A. Angels56564.461127133991.0937539491
Detroit49614.471109025980.2924529487
Chicago White Sox44684.641125019992.0932555511
Kansas City36765.181125117975.1991594561
Oakland31805.851112018974.01017668633
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston133553666101728
Tampa Bay118423258100642
Seattle1233328814101131
Toronto1395134416106428
Minnesota1294030415107229
Cleveland11534358587340
N.Y. Yankees13660364397835
Baltimore1254434411101247
Texas125393231090527
Boston141523161294536
L.A. Angels1426142029101745
Detroit12935309792437
Chicago White Sox1565943510105140
Kansas City13545389586544
Oakland154704702088748

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

