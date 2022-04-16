THROUGH APRIL 15
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|4
|2.26
|8
|2
|0
|2
|75.2
|53
|22
|19
|Chicago White Sox
|5
|2
|2.87
|7
|0
|0
|4
|62.2
|45
|21
|20
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|2.90
|7
|0
|0
|0
|62.0
|46
|26
|20
|Houston
|4
|3
|3.08
|7
|0
|0
|3
|61.1
|53
|25
|21
|Seattle
|4
|4
|3.18
|8
|0
|0
|2
|68.0
|53
|29
|24
|Baltimore
|2
|5
|3.19
|7
|1
|0
|1
|62.0
|56
|25
|22
|Detroit
|4
|4
|3.75
|8
|0
|0
|3
|72.0
|67
|37
|30
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|3.86
|7
|1
|0
|0
|63.0
|50
|28
|27
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|4.00
|8
|1
|0
|2
|72.0
|62
|38
|32
|Oakland
|4
|4
|4.13
|8
|0
|0
|2
|69.2
|67
|34
|32
|Toronto
|5
|3
|4.37
|8
|1
|0
|5
|70.0
|63
|35
|34
|Boston
|3
|4
|4.65
|7
|0
|0
|2
|62.0
|56
|34
|32
|L.A. Angels
|4
|4
|4.94
|8
|1
|0
|2
|71.0
|60
|41
|39
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|5.71
|7
|1
|0
|0
|63.0
|69
|40
|40
|Texas
|2
|5
|5.95
|7
|0
|0
|0
|62.0
|71
|44
|41
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|5
|28
|2
|78
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|3
|28
|0
|74
|1
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|17
|0
|51
|4
|Houston
|5
|6
|29
|0
|56
|3
|Seattle
|13
|3
|20
|0
|69
|3
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|24
|0
|54
|1
|Detroit
|5
|1
|17
|1
|50
|2
|Minnesota
|9
|2
|31
|0
|61
|2
|Tampa Bay
|9
|4
|28
|1
|85
|3
|Oakland
|11
|2
|28
|3
|63
|2
|Toronto
|10
|3
|25
|0
|62
|3
|Boston
|10
|6
|27
|2
|70
|2
|L.A. Angels
|13
|2
|28
|4
|65
|3
|Kansas City
|7
|3
|20
|0
|52
|3
|Texas
|16
|8
|21
|0
|70
|3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.