THROUGH APRIL 15

N.Y. Yankees442.26820275.2532219
Chicago White Sox522.87700462.2452120
Cleveland432.90700062.0462620
Houston433.08700361.1532521
Seattle443.18800268.0532924
Baltimore253.19710162.0562522
Detroit443.75800372.0673730
Minnesota343.86710063.0502827
Tampa Bay444.00810272.0623832
Oakland444.13800269.2673432
Toronto534.37810570.0633534
Boston344.65700262.0563432
L.A. Angels444.94810271.0604139
Kansas City255.71710063.0694040
Texas255.95700062.0714441
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees75282782
Chicago White Sox63280741
Cleveland76170514
Houston56290563
Seattle133200693
Baltimore21240541
Detroit51171502
Minnesota92310612
Tampa Bay94281853
Oakland112283632
Toronto103250623
Boston106272702
L.A. Angels132284653
Kansas City73200523
Texas168210703

