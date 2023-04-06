THROUGH APRIL 5

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Minnesota421.90620252.0341111
Tampa Bay602.00610054.0401312
N.Y. Yankees422.33620154.0451414
L.A. Angels423.12610252.0422018
Seattle253.38710164.0543024
Texas423.50600254.0442221
Kansas City153.67600054.0592322
Houston344.02700265.0733129
Cleveland524.04710464.2503129
Toronto335.12610351.0573229
Chicago White Sox335.37600152.0473231
Baltimore335.40610251.2533431
Oakland245.79600156.0604136
Boston246.00600054.0613836
Detroit246.23600152.0573836
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Minnesota51160581
Tampa Bay22150511
N.Y. Yankees55120722
L.A. Angels54181532
Seattle61311583
Texas51181612
Kansas City51210472
Houston84160703
Cleveland72200617
Toronto83181442
Chicago White Sox106350634
Baltimore85120484
Oakland63273476
Boston133260532
Detroit94221403

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you