THROUGH AUGUST 29

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston82473.04129122391143.2903428386
N.Y. Yankees78513.31129140381158.1939450426
Tampa Bay70573.3612770361131.2994486422
Seattle70583.5812870321143.01015487455
Cleveland67593.6712681341117.1985505456
L.A. Angels56733.80129162281143.0998539482
Baltimore67603.84127110371124.21100524480
Minnesota66613.90127130241127.01023526488
Toronto69583.9012770341132.01075541491
Detroit50783.9912870291115.21041554495
Chicago White Sox63654.02128131381142.01060576510
Texas58694.1012791301130.01036572515
Oakland48814.2612960291137.21069583539
Boston62674.5012983291151.01119628576
Kansas City52774.7312970271131.11187654594
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston108553735116146
N.Y. Yankees1275434110115633
Tampa Bay134563018111145
Seattle1494235819109341
Cleveland1324634411106143
L.A. Angels1344743416109951
Baltimore13751340596436
Minnesota146453707105538
Toronto1495833812109223
Detroit12143395893441
Chicago White Sox1373643613113649
Texas1325844612103856
Oakland146504142995253
Boston1406141514108644
Kansas City143464861194471

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you