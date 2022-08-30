THROUGH AUGUST 29
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|82
|47
|3.04
|129
|12
|2
|39
|1143.2
|903
|428
|386
|N.Y. Yankees
|78
|51
|3.31
|129
|14
|0
|38
|1158.1
|939
|450
|426
|Tampa Bay
|70
|57
|3.36
|127
|7
|0
|36
|1131.2
|994
|486
|422
|Seattle
|70
|58
|3.58
|128
|7
|0
|32
|1143.0
|1015
|487
|455
|Cleveland
|67
|59
|3.67
|126
|8
|1
|34
|1117.1
|985
|505
|456
|L.A. Angels
|56
|73
|3.80
|129
|16
|2
|28
|1143.0
|998
|539
|482
|Baltimore
|67
|60
|3.84
|127
|11
|0
|37
|1124.2
|1100
|524
|480
|Minnesota
|66
|61
|3.90
|127
|13
|0
|24
|1127.0
|1023
|526
|488
|Toronto
|69
|58
|3.90
|127
|7
|0
|34
|1132.0
|1075
|541
|491
|Detroit
|50
|78
|3.99
|128
|7
|0
|29
|1115.2
|1041
|554
|495
|Chicago White Sox
|63
|65
|4.02
|128
|13
|1
|38
|1142.0
|1060
|576
|510
|Texas
|58
|69
|4.10
|127
|9
|1
|30
|1130.0
|1036
|572
|515
|Oakland
|48
|81
|4.26
|129
|6
|0
|29
|1137.2
|1069
|583
|539
|Boston
|62
|67
|4.50
|129
|8
|3
|29
|1151.0
|1119
|628
|576
|Kansas City
|52
|77
|4.73
|129
|7
|0
|27
|1131.1
|1187
|654
|594
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|108
|55
|373
|5
|1161
|46
|N.Y. Yankees
|127
|54
|341
|10
|1156
|33
|Tampa Bay
|134
|56
|301
|8
|1111
|45
|Seattle
|149
|42
|358
|19
|1093
|41
|Cleveland
|132
|46
|344
|11
|1061
|43
|L.A. Angels
|134
|47
|434
|16
|1099
|51
|Baltimore
|137
|51
|340
|5
|964
|36
|Minnesota
|146
|45
|370
|7
|1055
|38
|Toronto
|149
|58
|338
|12
|1092
|23
|Detroit
|121
|43
|395
|8
|934
|41
|Chicago White Sox
|137
|36
|436
|13
|1136
|49
|Texas
|132
|58
|446
|12
|1038
|56
|Oakland
|146
|50
|414
|29
|952
|53
|Boston
|140
|61
|415
|14
|1086
|44
|Kansas City
|143
|46
|486
|11
|944
|71
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.