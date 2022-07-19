THROUGH JULY 18
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|59
|32
|2.98
|91
|10
|2
|26
|806.2
|628
|305
|267
|N.Y. Yankees
|64
|28
|3.08
|92
|12
|0
|31
|830.0
|659
|298
|284
|Tampa Bay
|51
|41
|3.37
|92
|5
|0
|27
|821.2
|708
|359
|308
|Seattle
|51
|42
|3.53
|93
|5
|0
|23
|826.2
|734
|349
|324
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|3.87
|90
|5
|1
|22
|797.1
|724
|386
|343
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|3.92
|94
|9
|0
|20
|833.1
|761
|393
|363
|Baltimore
|46
|46
|3.94
|92
|8
|0
|25
|813.2
|791
|393
|356
|L.A. Angels
|39
|53
|3.95
|92
|10
|1
|21
|812.2
|721
|393
|357
|Toronto
|50
|43
|3.97
|93
|6
|0
|26
|826.0
|780
|404
|364
|Chicago White Sox
|46
|46
|3.98
|92
|11
|0
|26
|826.0
|760
|420
|365
|Boston
|48
|45
|4.04
|93
|7
|3
|19
|829.1
|753
|412
|372
|Texas
|41
|49
|4.10
|90
|5
|1
|21
|804.1
|742
|407
|366
|Detroit
|37
|55
|4.15
|92
|6
|0
|23
|800.0
|741
|400
|369
|Oakland
|32
|61
|4.34
|93
|5
|0
|20
|814.1
|770
|424
|393
|Kansas City
|36
|56
|4.80
|92
|5
|0
|21
|808.0
|840
|469
|431
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|78
|39
|262
|3
|818
|30
|N.Y. Yankees
|88
|36
|234
|7
|846
|22
|Tampa Bay
|105
|41
|230
|7
|802
|36
|Seattle
|114
|29
|262
|14
|787
|27
|Cleveland
|100
|36
|263
|9
|738
|30
|Minnesota
|112
|32
|275
|4
|752
|28
|Baltimore
|98
|40
|256
|4
|684
|27
|L.A. Angels
|101
|32
|295
|9
|774
|35
|Toronto
|108
|40
|245
|7
|781
|19
|Chicago White Sox
|100
|24
|332
|11
|850
|35
|Boston
|100
|47
|299
|9
|794
|33
|Texas
|93
|43
|311
|9
|738
|35
|Detroit
|90
|26
|277
|7
|678
|27
|Oakland
|103
|35
|302
|19
|697
|37
|Kansas City
|98
|36
|354
|8
|670
|54
