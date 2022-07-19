THROUGH JULY 18

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston59322.989110226806.2628305267
N.Y. Yankees64283.089212031830.0659298284
Tampa Bay51413.37925027821.2708359308
Seattle51423.53935023826.2734349324
Cleveland46443.87905122797.1724386343
Minnesota50443.92949020833.1761393363
Baltimore46463.94928025813.2791393356
L.A. Angels39533.959210121812.2721393357
Toronto50433.97936026826.0780404364
Chicago White Sox46463.989211026826.0760420365
Boston48454.04937319829.1753412372
Texas41494.10905121804.1742407366
Detroit37554.15926023800.0741400369
Oakland32614.34935020814.1770424393
Kansas City36564.80925021808.0840469431
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston7839262381830
N.Y. Yankees8836234784622
Tampa Bay10541230780236
Seattle114292621478727
Cleveland10036263973830
Minnesota11232275475228
Baltimore9840256468427
L.A. Angels10132295977435
Toronto10840245778119
Chicago White Sox100243321185035
Boston10047299979433
Texas9343311973835
Detroit9026277767827
Oakland103353021969737
Kansas City9836354867054

