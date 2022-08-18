THROUGH AUGUST 17
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|76
|43
|3.03
|119
|12
|2
|35
|1053.2
|829
|394
|355
|N.Y. Yankees
|73
|45
|3.30
|118
|14
|0
|35
|1059.2
|857
|409
|389
|Tampa Bay
|62
|54
|3.43
|116
|7
|0
|33
|1031.2
|909
|452
|393
|Seattle
|65
|54
|3.69
|119
|6
|0
|30
|1061.0
|949
|464
|435
|Cleveland
|63
|55
|3.79
|118
|7
|1
|31
|1046.1
|942
|487
|441
|Chicago White Sox
|61
|57
|3.85
|118
|12
|1
|37
|1054.0
|977
|512
|451
|L.A. Angels
|51
|67
|3.91
|118
|13
|1
|26
|1047.2
|920
|500
|455
|Baltimore
|61
|56
|3.93
|117
|10
|0
|33
|1033.2
|1006
|489
|451
|Toronto
|62
|54
|3.94
|116
|6
|0
|32
|1030.0
|970
|497
|451
|Minnesota
|61
|55
|3.97
|116
|12
|0
|22
|1029.0
|934
|490
|454
|Detroit
|45
|75
|4.05
|120
|6
|0
|27
|1044.2
|981
|529
|470
|Texas
|52
|65
|4.10
|117
|8
|1
|27
|1041.0
|950
|526
|474
|Oakland
|43
|75
|4.24
|118
|6
|0
|27
|1035.2
|975
|528
|488
|Boston
|59
|59
|4.33
|118
|8
|3
|26
|1054.0
|1000
|554
|507
|Kansas City
|48
|71
|4.66
|119
|7
|0
|26
|1043.1
|1081
|599
|540
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|100
|54
|335
|4
|1058
|42
|N.Y. Yankees
|116
|46
|317
|10
|1070
|30
|Tampa Bay
|123
|54
|277
|8
|997
|41
|Seattle
|146
|39
|342
|17
|1015
|41
|Cleveland
|126
|43
|326
|10
|980
|40
|Chicago White Sox
|124
|28
|401
|12
|1062
|44
|L.A. Angels
|126
|44
|392
|13
|1016
|48
|Baltimore
|128
|46
|321
|5
|898
|32
|Toronto
|137
|52
|310
|8
|974
|22
|Minnesota
|139
|38
|343
|7
|967
|36
|Detroit
|110
|41
|373
|8
|869
|38
|Texas
|123
|54
|419
|12
|960
|50
|Oakland
|137
|44
|370
|26
|875
|48
|Boston
|127
|56
|375
|14
|989
|39
|Kansas City
|131
|44
|449
|11
|877
|65
