THROUGH AUGUST 17

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston76433.03119122351053.2829394355
N.Y. Yankees73453.30118140351059.2857409389
Tampa Bay62543.4311670331031.2909452393
Seattle65543.6911960301061.0949464435
Cleveland63553.7911871311046.1942487441
Chicago White Sox61573.85118121371054.0977512451
L.A. Angels51673.91118131261047.2920500455
Baltimore61563.93117100331033.21006489451
Toronto62543.9411660321030.0970497451
Minnesota61553.97116120221029.0934490454
Detroit45754.0512060271044.2981529470
Texas52654.1011781271041.0950526474
Oakland43754.2411860271035.2975528488
Boston59594.3311883261054.01000554507
Kansas City48714.6611970261043.11081599540
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston100543354105842
N.Y. Yankees1164631710107030
Tampa Bay12354277899741
Seattle1463934217101541
Cleveland126433261098040
Chicago White Sox1242840112106244
L.A. Angels1264439213101648
Baltimore12846321589832
Toronto13752310897422
Minnesota13938343796736
Detroit11041373886938
Texas123544191296050
Oakland137443702687548
Boston127563751498939
Kansas City131444491187765

