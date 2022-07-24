THROUGH JULY 23

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston63322.969510229842.2652315277
N.Y. Yankees65313.189612032863.2695320305
Tampa Bay52423.40945027838.2733368317
Seattle51443.54955023844.2751357332
Cleveland48453.87935123823.1750397354
Minnesota51443.92959020842.1767397367
Toronto52433.93956027844.0797410369
Baltimore47473.96948026831.2811403366
Texas42514.04936121829.1764415372
L.A. Angels39554.049410121828.2740408372
Chicago White Sox47484.049511027853.0795439383
Detroit38574.12956023826.0767415378
Oakland35624.27976022850.1798436403
Boston48474.28957319847.1789444403
Kansas City37574.78945021826.0856479439
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston8343277384933
N.Y. Yankees9338246887824
Tampa Bay10741236781336
Seattle117302651480128
Cleveland10138272975832
Minnesota11232279476029
Toronto11341247780820
Baltimore10240262470227
Texas9543323975737
L.A. Angels10533300979436
Chicago White Sox101253371186638
Detroit9326283770329
Oakland105383131973639
Boston10548308981135
Kansas City9837364869057

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you