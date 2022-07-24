THROUGH JULY 23
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|63
|32
|2.96
|95
|10
|2
|29
|842.2
|652
|315
|277
|N.Y. Yankees
|65
|31
|3.18
|96
|12
|0
|32
|863.2
|695
|320
|305
|Tampa Bay
|52
|42
|3.40
|94
|5
|0
|27
|838.2
|733
|368
|317
|Seattle
|51
|44
|3.54
|95
|5
|0
|23
|844.2
|751
|357
|332
|Cleveland
|48
|45
|3.87
|93
|5
|1
|23
|823.1
|750
|397
|354
|Minnesota
|51
|44
|3.92
|95
|9
|0
|20
|842.1
|767
|397
|367
|Toronto
|52
|43
|3.93
|95
|6
|0
|27
|844.0
|797
|410
|369
|Baltimore
|47
|47
|3.96
|94
|8
|0
|26
|831.2
|811
|403
|366
|Texas
|42
|51
|4.04
|93
|6
|1
|21
|829.1
|764
|415
|372
|L.A. Angels
|39
|55
|4.04
|94
|10
|1
|21
|828.2
|740
|408
|372
|Chicago White Sox
|47
|48
|4.04
|95
|11
|0
|27
|853.0
|795
|439
|383
|Detroit
|38
|57
|4.12
|95
|6
|0
|23
|826.0
|767
|415
|378
|Oakland
|35
|62
|4.27
|97
|6
|0
|22
|850.1
|798
|436
|403
|Boston
|48
|47
|4.28
|95
|7
|3
|19
|847.1
|789
|444
|403
|Kansas City
|37
|57
|4.78
|94
|5
|0
|21
|826.0
|856
|479
|439
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|83
|43
|277
|3
|849
|33
|N.Y. Yankees
|93
|38
|246
|8
|878
|24
|Tampa Bay
|107
|41
|236
|7
|813
|36
|Seattle
|117
|30
|265
|14
|801
|28
|Cleveland
|101
|38
|272
|9
|758
|32
|Minnesota
|112
|32
|279
|4
|760
|29
|Toronto
|113
|41
|247
|7
|808
|20
|Baltimore
|102
|40
|262
|4
|702
|27
|Texas
|95
|43
|323
|9
|757
|37
|L.A. Angels
|105
|33
|300
|9
|794
|36
|Chicago White Sox
|101
|25
|337
|11
|866
|38
|Detroit
|93
|26
|283
|7
|703
|29
|Oakland
|105
|38
|313
|19
|736
|39
|Boston
|105
|48
|308
|9
|811
|35
|Kansas City
|98
|37
|364
|8
|690
|57
