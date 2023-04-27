THROUGH APRIL 26

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Tampa Bay2052.7425604223.01587068
Houston14113.1625306224.21969479
N.Y. Yankees14113.3625314222.01759083
Minnesota14113.5225207222.21859487
Texas14103.6724103211.01849886
Seattle11133.8124208219.219810693
Cleveland12133.96251010227.1216108100
L.A. Angels13123.9825309221.219411498
Toronto1694.01253010220.019210698
Baltimore1684.1924306214.2198104100
Detroit9144.7223105206.0181113108
Boston13135.1326007228.0233138130
Kansas City6195.2925004219.2228135129
Chicago White Sox7185.6225103216.1228145135
Oakland5207.9725003219.0258204194
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Tampa Bay14117722259
Houston23127312447
N.Y. Yankees25158002398
Minnesota2566202438
Texas1887232198
Seattle1977882197
Cleveland23771219617
L.A. Angels252192621012
Toronto30107222283
Baltimore27971421510
Detroit34116911878
Boston36178002209
Kansas City34118102076
Chicago White Sox352011222409
Oakland4621127418318

