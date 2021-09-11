THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|78
|63
|3.73
|141
|11
|3
|42
|1247.0
|1058
|578
|517
|Houston
|82
|58
|3.73
|140
|7
|2
|31
|1246.1
|1059
|563
|517
|Chicago White Sox
|81
|60
|3.78
|141
|11
|4
|39
|1222.1
|1041
|564
|513
|Tampa Bay
|88
|53
|3.78
|141
|10
|1
|38
|1268.1
|1127
|588
|533
|Toronto
|77
|63
|3.83
|140
|14
|1
|27
|1215.1
|1093
|571
|517
|Oakland
|77
|64
|3.88
|141
|11
|3
|35
|1248.2
|1163
|577
|539
|Seattle
|77
|64
|4.28
|141
|10
|1
|42
|1252.1
|1191
|653
|596
|Cleveland
|69
|70
|4.35
|139
|7
|0
|37
|1218.0
|1097
|630
|589
|Boston
|80
|63
|4.36
|143
|6
|0
|44
|1249.1
|1255
|669
|605
|Detroit
|67
|75
|4.41
|142
|5
|2
|34
|1240.2
|1214
|676
|608
|Kansas City
|64
|77
|4.63
|141
|7
|0
|32
|1236.1
|1191
|681
|636
|Texas
|51
|89
|4.66
|140
|3
|0
|24
|1231.1
|1212
|690
|637
|L.A. Angels
|69
|72
|4.74
|141
|4
|1
|35
|1233.2
|1192
|707
|650
|Minnesota
|62
|79
|4.90
|141
|8
|1
|36
|1237.0
|1210
|738
|673
|Baltimore
|46
|94
|5.72
|140
|3
|1
|22
|1213.1
|1293
|813
|771
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|166
|48
|432
|9
|1345
|72
|Houston
|164
|61
|467
|8
|1273
|64
|Chicago White Sox
|167
|43
|422
|16
|1386
|72
|Tampa Bay
|161
|50
|392
|26
|1315
|55
|Toronto
|173
|59
|410
|9
|1266
|43
|Oakland
|160
|53
|380
|10
|1160
|60
|Seattle
|170
|62
|417
|16
|1141
|51
|Cleveland
|184
|55
|470
|12
|1228
|46
|Boston
|158
|75
|482
|24
|1334
|55
|Detroit
|181
|72
|493
|9
|1114
|73
|Kansas City
|169
|50
|526
|15
|1205
|76
|Texas
|200
|49
|437
|11
|1074
|58
|L.A. Angels
|166
|65
|512
|13
|1287
|53
|Minnesota
|215
|49
|421
|12
|1144
|44
|Baltimore
|214
|61
|494
|8
|1104
|76