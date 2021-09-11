THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

N.Y. Yankees78633.73141113421247.01058578517
Houston82583.7314072311246.11059563517
Chicago White Sox81603.78141114391222.11041564513
Tampa Bay88533.78141101381268.11127588533
Toronto77633.83140141271215.11093571517
Oakland77643.88141113351248.21163577539
Seattle77644.28141101421252.11191653596
Cleveland69704.3513970371218.01097630589
Boston80634.3614360441249.11255669605
Detroit67754.4114252341240.21214676608
Kansas City64774.6314170321236.11191681636
Texas51894.6614030241231.11212690637
L.A. Angels69724.7414141351233.21192707650
Minnesota62794.9014181361237.01210738673
Baltimore46945.7214031221213.11293813771
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees166484329134572
Houston164614678127364
Chicago White Sox1674342216138672
Tampa Bay1615039226131555
Toronto173594109126643
Oakland1605338010116060
Seattle1706241716114151
Cleveland1845547012122846
Boston1587548224133455
Detroit181724939111473
Kansas City1695052615120576
Texas2004943711107458
L.A. Angels1666551213128753
Minnesota2154942112114444
Baltimore214614948110476

