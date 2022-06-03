THROUGH JUNE 2

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees36152.83516019457.1363152144
Houston33182.84517114449.1365162142
Tampa Bay30213.27514016459.0377200167
Minnesota30233.48535013468.0415196181
Detroit21303.51516013445.2372193174
Toronto30203.60503021442.1406197177
Cleveland22243.7346108405.0341189168
Texas24263.79503111443.2390205187
L.A. Angels27253.82527114459.2388210195
Boston24273.8751228455.2394220196
Baltimore22314.0953409471.1465242214
Oakland20334.12534013467.2435226214
Seattle22294.1951207446.2418225208
Chicago White Sox23264.19494018438.0416233204
Kansas City16335.0949309428.0448259242
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees3821127346616
Houston4024139141515
Tampa Bay5820130545223
Minnesota5116148144912
Detroit467148238714
Toronto4816127241111
Cleveland4221134437514
Texas5020179342518
L.A. Angels5515158740918
Boston6222151642817
Baltimore5627161338816
Oakland52221671040720
Seattle6617157542714
Chicago White Sox4914198845824
Kansas City5116191733222

