THROUGH JUNE 2
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|36
|15
|2.83
|51
|6
|0
|19
|457.1
|363
|152
|144
|Houston
|33
|18
|2.84
|51
|7
|1
|14
|449.1
|365
|162
|142
|Tampa Bay
|30
|21
|3.27
|51
|4
|0
|16
|459.0
|377
|200
|167
|Minnesota
|30
|23
|3.48
|53
|5
|0
|13
|468.0
|415
|196
|181
|Detroit
|21
|30
|3.51
|51
|6
|0
|13
|445.2
|372
|193
|174
|Toronto
|30
|20
|3.60
|50
|3
|0
|21
|442.1
|406
|197
|177
|Cleveland
|22
|24
|3.73
|46
|1
|0
|8
|405.0
|341
|189
|168
|Texas
|24
|26
|3.79
|50
|3
|1
|11
|443.2
|390
|205
|187
|L.A. Angels
|27
|25
|3.82
|52
|7
|1
|14
|459.2
|388
|210
|195
|Boston
|24
|27
|3.87
|51
|2
|2
|8
|455.2
|394
|220
|196
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|4.09
|53
|4
|0
|9
|471.1
|465
|242
|214
|Oakland
|20
|33
|4.12
|53
|4
|0
|13
|467.2
|435
|226
|214
|Seattle
|22
|29
|4.19
|51
|2
|0
|7
|446.2
|418
|225
|208
|Chicago White Sox
|23
|26
|4.19
|49
|4
|0
|18
|438.0
|416
|233
|204
|Kansas City
|16
|33
|5.09
|49
|3
|0
|9
|428.0
|448
|259
|242
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|38
|21
|127
|3
|466
|16
|Houston
|40
|24
|139
|1
|415
|15
|Tampa Bay
|58
|20
|130
|5
|452
|23
|Minnesota
|51
|16
|148
|1
|449
|12
|Detroit
|46
|7
|148
|2
|387
|14
|Toronto
|48
|16
|127
|2
|411
|11
|Cleveland
|42
|21
|134
|4
|375
|14
|Texas
|50
|20
|179
|3
|425
|18
|L.A. Angels
|55
|15
|158
|7
|409
|18
|Boston
|62
|22
|151
|6
|428
|17
|Baltimore
|56
|27
|161
|3
|388
|16
|Oakland
|52
|22
|167
|10
|407
|20
|Seattle
|66
|17
|157
|5
|427
|14
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|14
|198
|8
|458
|24
|Kansas City
|51
|16
|191
|7
|332
|22
