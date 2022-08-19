THROUGH AUGUST 18
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|77
|43
|3.05
|120
|12
|2
|35
|1062.2
|840
|399
|360
|N.Y. Yankees
|73
|46
|3.34
|119
|14
|0
|35
|1068.2
|870
|418
|397
|Tampa Bay
|63
|54
|3.41
|117
|7
|0
|33
|1040.2
|915
|453
|394
|Seattle
|65
|54
|3.69
|119
|6
|0
|30
|1061.0
|949
|464
|435
|Cleveland
|63
|55
|3.79
|118
|7
|1
|31
|1046.1
|942
|487
|441
|L.A. Angels
|51
|67
|3.91
|118
|13
|1
|26
|1047.2
|920
|500
|455
|Toronto
|63
|54
|3.92
|117
|6
|0
|32
|1039.0
|977
|499
|452
|Baltimore
|61
|57
|3.92
|118
|10
|0
|33
|1042.2
|1014
|492
|454
|Minnesota
|61
|55
|3.97
|116
|12
|0
|22
|1029.0
|934
|490
|454
|Chicago White Sox
|61
|58
|4.00
|119
|12
|1
|37
|1063.0
|1002
|533
|472
|Detroit
|45
|75
|4.05
|120
|6
|0
|27
|1044.2
|981
|529
|470
|Texas
|53
|65
|4.09
|118
|8
|1
|27
|1050.0
|955
|529
|477
|Oakland
|43
|76
|4.30
|119
|6
|0
|27
|1043.2
|986
|538
|499
|Boston
|59
|60
|4.36
|119
|8
|3
|26
|1062.0
|1010
|562
|515
|Kansas City
|48
|72
|4.68
|120
|7
|0
|26
|1051.1
|1094
|606
|547
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|101
|54
|343
|4
|1068
|42
|N.Y. Yankees
|117
|46
|320
|10
|1076
|30
|Tampa Bay
|124
|54
|280
|8
|1004
|41
|Seattle
|146
|39
|342
|17
|1015
|41
|Cleveland
|126
|43
|326
|10
|980
|40
|L.A. Angels
|126
|44
|392
|13
|1016
|48
|Toronto
|137
|53
|312
|8
|987
|22
|Baltimore
|131
|46
|321
|5
|900
|32
|Minnesota
|139
|38
|343
|7
|967
|36
|Chicago White Sox
|128
|28
|405
|12
|1071
|45
|Detroit
|110
|41
|373
|8
|869
|38
|Texas
|124
|54
|423
|12
|969
|51
|Oakland
|139
|46
|376
|27
|880
|49
|Boston
|129
|56
|377
|14
|995
|39
|Kansas City
|133
|44
|451
|11
|883
|66
