THROUGH AUGUST 18

Houston77433.05120122351062.2840399360
N.Y. Yankees73463.34119140351068.2870418397
Tampa Bay63543.4111770331040.2915453394
Seattle65543.6911960301061.0949464435
Cleveland63553.7911871311046.1942487441
L.A. Angels51673.91118131261047.2920500455
Toronto63543.9211760321039.0977499452
Baltimore61573.92118100331042.21014492454
Minnesota61553.97116120221029.0934490454
Chicago White Sox61584.00119121371063.01002533472
Detroit45754.0512060271044.2981529470
Texas53654.0911881271050.0955529477
Oakland43764.3011960271043.2986538499
Boston59604.3611983261062.01010562515
Kansas City48724.6812070261051.11094606547
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston101543434106842
N.Y. Yankees1174632010107630
Tampa Bay124542808100441
Seattle1463934217101541
Cleveland126433261098040
L.A. Angels1264439213101648
Toronto13753312898722
Baltimore13146321590032
Minnesota13938343796736
Chicago White Sox1282840512107145
Detroit11041373886938
Texas124544231296951
Oakland139463762788049
Boston129563771499539
Kansas City133444511188366

