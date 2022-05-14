THROUGH MAY 13

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston22112.6833608292.12299887
N.Y. Yankees2482.78324012287.22319489
L.A. Angels22123.27347110303.0231119110
Minnesota19143.4633407291.0248121112
Oakland14203.4834409299.2264125116
Detroit10233.6033306287.1242132115
Boston12203.6932206285.2234128117
Tampa Bay20133.69332010292.1245142120
Seattle15183.7633005290.0257135121
Baltimore14193.7833307288.0267137121
Chicago White Sox15163.85312013278.0247140119
Texas13183.9431107274.0229132120
Toronto17163.98332013289.2268141128
Cleveland15164.3231007272.2235147131
Kansas City11194.4730306264.0259144131
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston231889126510
N.Y. Yankees221493330511
L.A. Angels32109442687
Minnesota37810212965
Oakland281294525813
Detroit30410622398
Boston3417105628613
Tampa Bay381186328813
Seattle42910612868
Baltimore2816102024611
Chicago White Sox2911127429915
Texas3615116227110
Toronto3098902677
Cleveland311499325013
Kansas City2910106420614

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you