THROUGH MAY 13
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|22
|11
|2.68
|33
|6
|0
|8
|292.1
|229
|98
|87
|N.Y. Yankees
|24
|8
|2.78
|32
|4
|0
|12
|287.2
|231
|94
|89
|L.A. Angels
|22
|12
|3.27
|34
|7
|1
|10
|303.0
|231
|119
|110
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|3.46
|33
|4
|0
|7
|291.0
|248
|121
|112
|Oakland
|14
|20
|3.48
|34
|4
|0
|9
|299.2
|264
|125
|116
|Detroit
|10
|23
|3.60
|33
|3
|0
|6
|287.1
|242
|132
|115
|Boston
|12
|20
|3.69
|32
|2
|0
|6
|285.2
|234
|128
|117
|Tampa Bay
|20
|13
|3.69
|33
|2
|0
|10
|292.1
|245
|142
|120
|Seattle
|15
|18
|3.76
|33
|0
|0
|5
|290.0
|257
|135
|121
|Baltimore
|14
|19
|3.78
|33
|3
|0
|7
|288.0
|267
|137
|121
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|16
|3.85
|31
|2
|0
|13
|278.0
|247
|140
|119
|Texas
|13
|18
|3.94
|31
|1
|0
|7
|274.0
|229
|132
|120
|Toronto
|17
|16
|3.98
|33
|2
|0
|13
|289.2
|268
|141
|128
|Cleveland
|15
|16
|4.32
|31
|0
|0
|7
|272.2
|235
|147
|131
|Kansas City
|11
|19
|4.47
|30
|3
|0
|6
|264.0
|259
|144
|131
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|23
|18
|89
|1
|265
|10
|N.Y. Yankees
|22
|14
|93
|3
|305
|11
|L.A. Angels
|32
|10
|94
|4
|268
|7
|Minnesota
|37
|8
|102
|1
|296
|5
|Oakland
|28
|12
|94
|5
|258
|13
|Detroit
|30
|4
|106
|2
|239
|8
|Boston
|34
|17
|105
|6
|286
|13
|Tampa Bay
|38
|11
|86
|3
|288
|13
|Seattle
|42
|9
|106
|1
|286
|8
|Baltimore
|28
|16
|102
|0
|246
|11
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|11
|127
|4
|299
|15
|Texas
|36
|15
|116
|2
|271
|10
|Toronto
|30
|9
|89
|0
|267
|7
|Cleveland
|31
|14
|99
|3
|250
|13
|Kansas City
|29
|10
|106
|4
|206
|14
