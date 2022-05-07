THROUGH MAY 6
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|18
|7
|2.60
|25
|3
|0
|10
|224.2
|183
|70
|65
|Houston
|16
|11
|3.10
|27
|3
|0
|7
|238.1
|189
|92
|82
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|3.23
|27
|3
|0
|5
|237.0
|198
|89
|85
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|3.39
|27
|2
|0
|9
|239.0
|190
|111
|90
|L.A. Angels
|18
|10
|3.41
|28
|5
|0
|9
|248.0
|193
|101
|94
|Detroit
|8
|17
|3.48
|25
|2
|0
|5
|217.1
|190
|102
|84
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|13
|3.50
|25
|2
|0
|10
|221.0
|183
|99
|86
|Toronto
|16
|11
|3.67
|27
|2
|0
|13
|240.1
|222
|110
|98
|Seattle
|12
|15
|3.68
|27
|0
|0
|3
|235.0
|208
|108
|96
|Boston
|10
|17
|3.82
|27
|2
|0
|5
|240.1
|200
|112
|102
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|3.85
|26
|3
|0
|4
|227.0
|213
|109
|97
|Oakland
|10
|16
|3.88
|26
|2
|0
|7
|229.2
|208
|108
|99
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|3.95
|25
|0
|0
|5
|218.2
|187
|109
|96
|Texas
|10
|14
|4.23
|24
|1
|0
|4
|213.0
|187
|107
|100
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|4.57
|23
|3
|0
|4
|205.0
|193
|109
|104
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|11
|76
|3
|230
|7
|Houston
|23
|17
|75
|1
|210
|9
|Minnesota
|30
|6
|72
|1
|237
|4
|Tampa Bay
|27
|11
|74
|2
|242
|13
|L.A. Angels
|27
|10
|80
|4
|217
|5
|Detroit
|23
|2
|69
|1
|175
|6
|Chicago White Sox
|17
|11
|105
|4
|242
|15
|Toronto
|25
|6
|69
|0
|228
|6
|Seattle
|32
|9
|87
|0
|224
|5
|Boston
|31
|12
|95
|6
|242
|11
|Baltimore
|23
|13
|85
|0
|189
|9
|Oakland
|25
|9
|80
|5
|207
|11
|Cleveland
|24
|12
|72
|2
|204
|9
|Texas
|33
|13
|90
|1
|217
|7
|Kansas City
|22
|8
|85
|4
|160
|8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.