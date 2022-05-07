THROUGH MAY 6

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees1872.60253010224.21837065
Houston16113.1027307238.11899282
Minnesota16113.2327305237.01988985
Tampa Bay17103.3927209239.019011190
L.A. Angels18103.4128509248.019310194
Detroit8173.4825205217.119010284
Chicago White Sox12133.50252010221.01839986
Toronto16113.67272013240.122211098
Seattle12153.6827003235.020810896
Boston10173.8227205240.1200112102
Baltimore10163.8526304227.021310997
Oakland10163.8826207229.220810899
Cleveland12133.9525005218.218710996
Texas10144.2324104213.0187107100
Kansas City8154.5723304205.0193109104
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees16117632307
Houston23177512109
Minnesota3067212374
Tampa Bay271174224213
L.A. Angels27108042175
Detroit2326911756
Chicago White Sox1711105424215
Toronto2566902286
Seattle3298702245
Boston311295624211
Baltimore23138501899
Oakland25980520711
Cleveland24127222049
Texas33139012177
Kansas City2288541608

