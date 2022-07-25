THROUGH JULY 24

Houston64322.989610230851.2661320282
N.Y. Yankees66313.159713033872.2703320305
Tampa Bay52433.40955027846.2747372320
Seattle51453.58965023853.2763365340
Minnesota52443.89969020851.1770398368
Cleveland48463.90945123831.1758403360
Toronto53433.94966027853.0806414373
Baltimore47483.98958026840.2824409372
Chicago White Sox48484.039611027862.0807442386
L.A. Angels40554.049510121837.2748409376
Texas43514.08946121838.1776423380
Detroit38584.17966023835.0779424387
Boston48484.32967319856.1804452411
Oakland35634.34986022859.1814447414
Kansas City38574.75955022835.0861481441
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston8444280385933
N.Y. Yankees9338248888824
Tampa Bay10741236781936
Seattle119302681480828
Minnesota11233280476729
Cleveland10438273976332
Toronto11441250781720
Baltimore10341265471027
Chicago White Sox103253401187540
L.A. Angels10533305980336
Texas9943327976438
Detroit9329285770929
Boston10548312981835
Oakland107403161974439
Kansas City9937367869657

