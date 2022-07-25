THROUGH JULY 24
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|64
|32
|2.98
|96
|10
|2
|30
|851.2
|661
|320
|282
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|31
|3.15
|97
|13
|0
|33
|872.2
|703
|320
|305
|Tampa Bay
|52
|43
|3.40
|95
|5
|0
|27
|846.2
|747
|372
|320
|Seattle
|51
|45
|3.58
|96
|5
|0
|23
|853.2
|763
|365
|340
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|3.89
|96
|9
|0
|20
|851.1
|770
|398
|368
|Cleveland
|48
|46
|3.90
|94
|5
|1
|23
|831.1
|758
|403
|360
|Toronto
|53
|43
|3.94
|96
|6
|0
|27
|853.0
|806
|414
|373
|Baltimore
|47
|48
|3.98
|95
|8
|0
|26
|840.2
|824
|409
|372
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|48
|4.03
|96
|11
|0
|27
|862.0
|807
|442
|386
|L.A. Angels
|40
|55
|4.04
|95
|10
|1
|21
|837.2
|748
|409
|376
|Texas
|43
|51
|4.08
|94
|6
|1
|21
|838.1
|776
|423
|380
|Detroit
|38
|58
|4.17
|96
|6
|0
|23
|835.0
|779
|424
|387
|Boston
|48
|48
|4.32
|96
|7
|3
|19
|856.1
|804
|452
|411
|Oakland
|35
|63
|4.34
|98
|6
|0
|22
|859.1
|814
|447
|414
|Kansas City
|38
|57
|4.75
|95
|5
|0
|22
|835.0
|861
|481
|441
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|84
|44
|280
|3
|859
|33
|N.Y. Yankees
|93
|38
|248
|8
|888
|24
|Tampa Bay
|107
|41
|236
|7
|819
|36
|Seattle
|119
|30
|268
|14
|808
|28
|Minnesota
|112
|33
|280
|4
|767
|29
|Cleveland
|104
|38
|273
|9
|763
|32
|Toronto
|114
|41
|250
|7
|817
|20
|Baltimore
|103
|41
|265
|4
|710
|27
|Chicago White Sox
|103
|25
|340
|11
|875
|40
|L.A. Angels
|105
|33
|305
|9
|803
|36
|Texas
|99
|43
|327
|9
|764
|38
|Detroit
|93
|29
|285
|7
|709
|29
|Boston
|105
|48
|312
|9
|818
|35
|Oakland
|107
|40
|316
|19
|744
|39
|Kansas City
|99
|37
|367
|8
|696
|57
