THROUGH AUGUST 18

Toronto67563.68123121421097.0991492449
Seattle67553.70122122351094.2971497450
Cleveland59643.76123131361097.01010497458
Houston70533.7712362371096.2984511459
Tampa Bay74503.87124110331096.2963497472
Minnesota64593.9012392281097.1985501475
Texas72504.00122103241079.1968505480
N.Y. Yankees60624.0712262321082.0950536489
Baltimore75474.1312270391093.01022530501
Boston64584.3712230361077.01063565523
Detroit55674.46122110291084.21025584538
L.A. Angels60634.5712381371088.01041607552
Chicago White Sox48744.6612250231081.01013606560
Kansas City40845.1812452181081.01103661622
Oakland34885.7712240201068.21132726685
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Toronto1485237218115030
Seattle1313331114109832
Cleveland12440387598943
Houston148573986110229
Tampa Bay130443528110050
Minnesota1444633315117736
Texas1354034612100030
N.Y. Yankees151654003107538
Baltimore1364938212110550
Boston1596134714105239
Detroit143403548102240
L.A. Angels1536547033111954
Chicago White Sox1696248812114143
Kansas City15258433797046
Oakland164755202098250

