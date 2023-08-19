THROUGH AUGUST 18
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Toronto
|67
|56
|3.68
|123
|12
|1
|42
|1097.0
|991
|492
|449
|Seattle
|67
|55
|3.70
|122
|12
|2
|35
|1094.2
|971
|497
|450
|Cleveland
|59
|64
|3.76
|123
|13
|1
|36
|1097.0
|1010
|497
|458
|Houston
|70
|53
|3.77
|123
|6
|2
|37
|1096.2
|984
|511
|459
|Tampa Bay
|74
|50
|3.87
|124
|11
|0
|33
|1096.2
|963
|497
|472
|Minnesota
|64
|59
|3.90
|123
|9
|2
|28
|1097.1
|985
|501
|475
|Texas
|72
|50
|4.00
|122
|10
|3
|24
|1079.1
|968
|505
|480
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|62
|4.07
|122
|6
|2
|32
|1082.0
|950
|536
|489
|Baltimore
|75
|47
|4.13
|122
|7
|0
|39
|1093.0
|1022
|530
|501
|Boston
|64
|58
|4.37
|122
|3
|0
|36
|1077.0
|1063
|565
|523
|Detroit
|55
|67
|4.46
|122
|11
|0
|29
|1084.2
|1025
|584
|538
|L.A. Angels
|60
|63
|4.57
|123
|8
|1
|37
|1088.0
|1041
|607
|552
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|74
|4.66
|122
|5
|0
|23
|1081.0
|1013
|606
|560
|Kansas City
|40
|84
|5.18
|124
|5
|2
|18
|1081.0
|1103
|661
|622
|Oakland
|34
|88
|5.77
|122
|4
|0
|20
|1068.2
|1132
|726
|685
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Toronto
|148
|52
|372
|18
|1150
|30
|Seattle
|131
|33
|311
|14
|1098
|32
|Cleveland
|124
|40
|387
|5
|989
|43
|Houston
|148
|57
|398
|6
|1102
|29
|Tampa Bay
|130
|44
|352
|8
|1100
|50
|Minnesota
|144
|46
|333
|15
|1177
|36
|Texas
|135
|40
|346
|12
|1000
|30
|N.Y. Yankees
|151
|65
|400
|3
|1075
|38
|Baltimore
|136
|49
|382
|12
|1105
|50
|Boston
|159
|61
|347
|14
|1052
|39
|Detroit
|143
|40
|354
|8
|1022
|40
|L.A. Angels
|153
|65
|470
|33
|1119
|54
|Chicago White Sox
|169
|62
|488
|12
|1141
|43
|Kansas City
|152
|58
|433
|7
|970
|46
|Oakland
|164
|75
|520
|20
|982
|50
