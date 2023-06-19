THROUGH JUNE 18

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston39333.33724117645.0582273239
Tampa Bay51243.49759023662.0547272257
Minnesota36363.61725015645.0552276259
N.Y. Yankees39333.77724120643.0555296269
Texas44273.79716313631.1549286266
Cleveland33383.88716124636.0603299274
Seattle35353.88706116626.2572297270
Toronto39343.99739123646.2596315287
Baltimore44274.15714023637.1619312294
L.A. Angels41334.18746027656.0609340305
Boston37354.43720019636.0613345313
Detroit30404.47704015623.2577338310
Chicago White Sox31424.51734014646.1589356324
Kansas City19525.2271319619.1618379359
Oakland19556.05740010653.0688465439
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston7531221466518
Tampa Bay7033246763929
Minnesota72192031367819
N.Y. Yankees7942239163515
Texas7128205658617
Cleveland7419219454832
Seattle66201821164325
Toronto10228232768318
Baltimore82242201064928
L.A. Angels79432691663936
Boston8633212361327
Detroit8520199656925
Chicago White Sox9938288668822
Kansas City8525262259433
Oakland111473281556836

