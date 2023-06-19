THROUGH JUNE 18
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|39
|33
|3.33
|72
|4
|1
|17
|645.0
|582
|273
|239
|Tampa Bay
|51
|24
|3.49
|75
|9
|0
|23
|662.0
|547
|272
|257
|Minnesota
|36
|36
|3.61
|72
|5
|0
|15
|645.0
|552
|276
|259
|N.Y. Yankees
|39
|33
|3.77
|72
|4
|1
|20
|643.0
|555
|296
|269
|Texas
|44
|27
|3.79
|71
|6
|3
|13
|631.1
|549
|286
|266
|Cleveland
|33
|38
|3.88
|71
|6
|1
|24
|636.0
|603
|299
|274
|Seattle
|35
|35
|3.88
|70
|6
|1
|16
|626.2
|572
|297
|270
|Toronto
|39
|34
|3.99
|73
|9
|1
|23
|646.2
|596
|315
|287
|Baltimore
|44
|27
|4.15
|71
|4
|0
|23
|637.1
|619
|312
|294
|L.A. Angels
|41
|33
|4.18
|74
|6
|0
|27
|656.0
|609
|340
|305
|Boston
|37
|35
|4.43
|72
|0
|0
|19
|636.0
|613
|345
|313
|Detroit
|30
|40
|4.47
|70
|4
|0
|15
|623.2
|577
|338
|310
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|42
|4.51
|73
|4
|0
|14
|646.1
|589
|356
|324
|Kansas City
|19
|52
|5.22
|71
|3
|1
|9
|619.1
|618
|379
|359
|Oakland
|19
|55
|6.05
|74
|0
|0
|10
|653.0
|688
|465
|439
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|75
|31
|221
|4
|665
|18
|Tampa Bay
|70
|33
|246
|7
|639
|29
|Minnesota
|72
|19
|203
|13
|678
|19
|N.Y. Yankees
|79
|42
|239
|1
|635
|15
|Texas
|71
|28
|205
|6
|586
|17
|Cleveland
|74
|19
|219
|4
|548
|32
|Seattle
|66
|20
|182
|11
|643
|25
|Toronto
|102
|28
|232
|7
|683
|18
|Baltimore
|82
|24
|220
|10
|649
|28
|L.A. Angels
|79
|43
|269
|16
|639
|36
|Boston
|86
|33
|212
|3
|613
|27
|Detroit
|85
|20
|199
|6
|569
|25
|Chicago White Sox
|99
|38
|288
|6
|688
|22
|Kansas City
|85
|25
|262
|2
|594
|33
|Oakland
|111
|47
|328
|15
|568
|36
