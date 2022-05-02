THROUGH MAY 1
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|6
|2.72
|22
|3
|0
|9
|198.2
|162
|65
|60
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|3.15
|22
|3
|0
|3
|194.0
|160
|71
|68
|Seattle
|12
|10
|3.26
|22
|0
|0
|3
|193.0
|165
|82
|70
|Detroit
|7
|14
|3.39
|21
|2
|0
|4
|183.1
|159
|87
|69
|Tampa Bay
|12
|10
|3.40
|22
|1
|0
|6
|193.0
|158
|93
|73
|Houston
|11
|11
|3.58
|22
|1
|0
|5
|193.1
|164
|86
|77
|Boston
|9
|14
|3.59
|23
|1
|0
|5
|203.1
|171
|90
|81
|L.A. Angels
|15
|8
|3.66
|23
|3
|0
|8
|204.0
|159
|89
|83
|Oakland
|10
|12
|3.67
|22
|2
|0
|7
|193.2
|169
|87
|79
|Baltimore
|8
|14
|3.68
|22
|3
|0
|4
|191.0
|176
|93
|78
|Toronto
|15
|8
|3.68
|23
|2
|0
|12
|205.1
|188
|91
|84
|Cleveland
|10
|12
|3.87
|22
|0
|0
|4
|190.2
|167
|94
|82
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|13
|3.89
|21
|1
|0
|6
|185.0
|164
|93
|80
|Texas
|8
|14
|4.45
|22
|1
|0
|2
|194.0
|170
|102
|96
|Kansas City
|7
|13
|4.63
|20
|3
|0
|4
|179.0
|175
|97
|92
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|N.Y. Yankees
|15
|11
|70
|3
|207
|7
|Minnesota
|23
|3
|65
|1
|190
|4
|Seattle
|26
|8
|69
|0
|189
|5
|Detroit
|17
|1
|55
|1
|149
|5
|Tampa Bay
|21
|10
|60
|2
|204
|13
|Houston
|21
|16
|67
|1
|177
|9
|Boston
|24
|11
|81
|6
|202
|9
|L.A. Angels
|24
|9
|68
|4
|184
|4
|Oakland
|20
|7
|70
|4
|176
|9
|Baltimore
|20
|9
|73
|0
|163
|8
|Toronto
|20
|6
|60
|0
|197
|5
|Cleveland
|21
|11
|56
|0
|171
|8
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|8
|96
|4
|196
|15
|Texas
|32
|13
|85
|1
|202
|6
|Kansas City
|19
|8
|71
|4
|150
|8
