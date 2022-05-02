THROUGH MAY 1

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
N.Y. Yankees1662.7222309198.21626560
Minnesota1393.1522303194.01607168
Seattle12103.2622003193.01658270
Detroit7143.3921204183.11598769
Tampa Bay12103.4022106193.01589373
Houston11113.5822105193.11648677
Boston9143.5923105203.11719081
L.A. Angels1583.6623308204.01598983
Oakland10123.6722207193.21698779
Baltimore8143.6822304191.01769378
Toronto1583.68232012205.11889184
Cleveland10123.8722004190.21679482
Chicago White Sox8133.8921106185.01649380
Texas8144.4522102194.017010296
Kansas City7134.6320304179.01759792
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
N.Y. Yankees15117032077
Minnesota2336511904
Seattle2686901895
Detroit1715511495
Tampa Bay211060220413
Houston21166711779
Boston24118162029
L.A. Angels2496841844
Oakland2077041769
Baltimore2097301638
Toronto2066001975
Cleveland21115601718
Chicago White Sox15896419615
Texas32138512026
Kansas City1987141508

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you