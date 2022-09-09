THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|88
|49
|2.94
|137
|13
|2
|43
|1219.1
|948
|445
|398
|Tampa Bay
|77
|58
|3.25
|135
|9
|0
|40
|1204.2
|1041
|499
|435
|N.Y. Yankees
|83
|55
|3.28
|138
|14
|0
|41
|1239.1
|1009
|480
|451
|Seattle
|77
|60
|3.46
|137
|10
|0
|36
|1226.0
|1082
|509
|471
|Cleveland
|70
|65
|3.61
|135
|8
|1
|36
|1201.0
|1041
|537
|482
|L.A. Angels
|60
|77
|3.77
|137
|17
|2
|29
|1219.0
|1060
|571
|511
|Baltimore
|72
|65
|3.83
|137
|13
|0
|39
|1213.2
|1188
|562
|517
|Toronto
|76
|60
|3.87
|136
|8
|0
|38
|1212.0
|1139
|572
|521
|Chicago White Sox
|70
|68
|3.96
|138
|14
|2
|41
|1231.0
|1134
|609
|541
|Minnesota
|69
|67
|4.00
|136
|13
|0
|25
|1207.1
|1106
|575
|536
|Detroit
|52
|85
|4.13
|137
|7
|0
|31
|1196.0
|1136
|613
|549
|Texas
|59
|77
|4.13
|136
|9
|1
|31
|1207.0
|1120
|617
|554
|Oakland
|50
|88
|4.43
|138
|7
|0
|29
|1216.1
|1172
|645
|599
|Boston
|67
|71
|4.52
|138
|8
|3
|32
|1228.0
|1196
|670
|617
|Kansas City
|56
|82
|4.68
|138
|7
|0
|28
|1210.1
|1272
|692
|630
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|113
|56
|396
|6
|1251
|49
|Tampa Bay
|140
|58
|322
|9
|1183
|46
|N.Y. Yankees
|135
|56
|361
|10
|1235
|35
|Seattle
|152
|49
|377
|22
|1167
|42
|Cleveland
|144
|48
|381
|12
|1139
|45
|L.A. Angels
|143
|50
|457
|18
|1164
|53
|Baltimore
|146
|52
|363
|6
|1030
|37
|Toronto
|157
|61
|356
|12
|1177
|23
|Chicago White Sox
|146
|39
|463
|13
|1233
|56
|Minnesota
|159
|49
|403
|11
|1132
|41
|Detroit
|142
|46
|424
|9
|1007
|46
|Texas
|138
|59
|493
|15
|1113
|60
|Oakland
|163
|56
|443
|30
|1016
|54
|Boston
|150
|64
|445
|15
|1151
|47
|Kansas City
|155
|53
|511
|13
|1007
|76
