THROUGH MAY 30

Houston31182.86497112431.1353157137
N.Y. Yankees33152.95486017430.1347149141
Tampa Bay28203.36484014431.0354193161
Minnesota29203.46495013435.0388182167
Toronto27203.62473020415.1378186167
Detroit18293.65474012409.2353183166
L.A. Angels27223.68497114435.2355193178
Cleveland20243.8444008387.0327186165
Texas23243.95472110414.2372198182
Chicago White Sox23234.00464018414.0382212184
Baltimore21294.0250409443.1432223198
Boston23264.0349228437.2379217196
Oakland20314.12514013449.2417218206
Seattle20284.1448107419.2395210193
Kansas City16315.0247309412.0428247230
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston3923132140015
N.Y. Yankees3719118344416
Tampa Bay5317122542423
Minnesota4914143142112
Toronto4516121238711
Detroit457138234913
L.A. Angels4915147638917
Cleveland4219130435214
Texas4919169340018
Chicago White Sox4312184843022
Baltimore5524150336815
Boston6222149642117
Oakland51211581039517
Seattle6214148540013
Kansas City5015182532522

