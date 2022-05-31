THROUGH MAY 30
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|31
|18
|2.86
|49
|7
|1
|12
|431.1
|353
|157
|137
|N.Y. Yankees
|33
|15
|2.95
|48
|6
|0
|17
|430.1
|347
|149
|141
|Tampa Bay
|28
|20
|3.36
|48
|4
|0
|14
|431.0
|354
|193
|161
|Minnesota
|29
|20
|3.46
|49
|5
|0
|13
|435.0
|388
|182
|167
|Toronto
|27
|20
|3.62
|47
|3
|0
|20
|415.1
|378
|186
|167
|Detroit
|18
|29
|3.65
|47
|4
|0
|12
|409.2
|353
|183
|166
|L.A. Angels
|27
|22
|3.68
|49
|7
|1
|14
|435.2
|355
|193
|178
|Cleveland
|20
|24
|3.84
|44
|0
|0
|8
|387.0
|327
|186
|165
|Texas
|23
|24
|3.95
|47
|2
|1
|10
|414.2
|372
|198
|182
|Chicago White Sox
|23
|23
|4.00
|46
|4
|0
|18
|414.0
|382
|212
|184
|Baltimore
|21
|29
|4.02
|50
|4
|0
|9
|443.1
|432
|223
|198
|Boston
|23
|26
|4.03
|49
|2
|2
|8
|437.2
|379
|217
|196
|Oakland
|20
|31
|4.12
|51
|4
|0
|13
|449.2
|417
|218
|206
|Seattle
|20
|28
|4.14
|48
|1
|0
|7
|419.2
|395
|210
|193
|Kansas City
|16
|31
|5.02
|47
|3
|0
|9
|412.0
|428
|247
|230
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|39
|23
|132
|1
|400
|15
|N.Y. Yankees
|37
|19
|118
|3
|444
|16
|Tampa Bay
|53
|17
|122
|5
|424
|23
|Minnesota
|49
|14
|143
|1
|421
|12
|Toronto
|45
|16
|121
|2
|387
|11
|Detroit
|45
|7
|138
|2
|349
|13
|L.A. Angels
|49
|15
|147
|6
|389
|17
|Cleveland
|42
|19
|130
|4
|352
|14
|Texas
|49
|19
|169
|3
|400
|18
|Chicago White Sox
|43
|12
|184
|8
|430
|22
|Baltimore
|55
|24
|150
|3
|368
|15
|Boston
|62
|22
|149
|6
|421
|17
|Oakland
|51
|21
|158
|10
|395
|17
|Seattle
|62
|14
|148
|5
|400
|13
|Kansas City
|50
|15
|182
|5
|325
|22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.