THROUGH AUGUST 26
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Houston
|81
|46
|3.05
|127
|12
|2
|38
|1125.2
|890
|424
|382
|N.Y. Yankees
|78
|48
|3.32
|126
|14
|0
|38
|1131.2
|916
|439
|417
|Tampa Bay
|69
|56
|3.33
|125
|7
|0
|36
|1114.2
|973
|477
|413
|Seattle
|69
|57
|3.61
|126
|6
|0
|32
|1125.0
|1004
|483
|451
|Cleveland
|66
|58
|3.67
|124
|8
|1
|33
|1100.1
|978
|498
|449
|L.A. Angels
|53
|73
|3.84
|126
|15
|2
|26
|1116.0
|981
|533
|476
|Baltimore
|66
|59
|3.87
|125
|11
|0
|36
|1107.2
|1090
|520
|476
|Toronto
|68
|56
|3.90
|124
|7
|0
|34
|1103.0
|1042
|527
|478
|Minnesota
|63
|61
|3.94
|124
|13
|0
|23
|1099.0
|999
|519
|481
|Detroit
|48
|78
|3.98
|126
|7
|0
|28
|1097.2
|1022
|544
|485
|Chicago White Sox
|63
|63
|4.00
|126
|13
|1
|38
|1124.0
|1046
|563
|499
|Texas
|58
|67
|4.01
|125
|9
|1
|30
|1112.0
|1005
|552
|495
|Oakland
|46
|81
|4.33
|127
|6
|0
|28
|1117.2
|1064
|580
|538
|Boston
|61
|65
|4.49
|126
|8
|3
|28
|1125.0
|1089
|611
|561
|Kansas City
|51
|76
|4.72
|127
|7
|0
|27
|1113.1
|1166
|643
|584
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Houston
|106
|55
|366
|5
|1138
|46
|N.Y. Yankees
|123
|52
|337
|10
|1129
|31
|Tampa Bay
|130
|56
|299
|8
|1094
|45
|Seattle
|148
|42
|356
|19
|1072
|41
|Cleveland
|127
|46
|341
|11
|1047
|43
|L.A. Angels
|131
|47
|423
|14
|1073
|51
|Baltimore
|136
|50
|337
|5
|952
|36
|Toronto
|144
|57
|330
|11
|1064
|23
|Minnesota
|146
|43
|362
|7
|1027
|38
|Detroit
|116
|42
|388
|8
|920
|38
|Chicago White Sox
|135
|35
|426
|13
|1122
|47
|Texas
|129
|57
|439
|12
|1024
|55
|Oakland
|146
|49
|408
|28
|938
|50
|Boston
|138
|61
|401
|14
|1059
|43
|Kansas City
|139
|45
|480
|11
|926
|71
