THROUGH AUGUST 26

CLUBWLERAGCGSHOSVINNHRER
Houston81463.05127122381125.2890424382
N.Y. Yankees78483.32126140381131.2916439417
Tampa Bay69563.3312570361114.2973477413
Seattle69573.6112660321125.01004483451
Cleveland66583.6712481331100.1978498449
L.A. Angels53733.84126152261116.0981533476
Baltimore66593.87125110361107.21090520476
Toronto68563.9012470341103.01042527478
Minnesota63613.94124130231099.0999519481
Detroit48783.9812670281097.21022544485
Chicago White Sox63634.00126131381124.01046563499
Texas58674.0112591301112.01005552495
Oakland46814.3312760281117.21064580538
Boston61654.4912683281125.01089611561
Kansas City51764.7212770271113.11166643584
CLUBHRHBPBBIBBSOWP
Houston106553665113846
N.Y. Yankees1235233710112931
Tampa Bay130562998109445
Seattle1484235619107241
Cleveland1274634111104743
L.A. Angels1314742314107351
Baltimore13650337595236
Toronto1445733011106423
Minnesota146433627102738
Detroit11642388892038
Chicago White Sox1353542613112247
Texas1295743912102455
Oakland146494082893850
Boston1386140114105943
Kansas City139454801192671

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

